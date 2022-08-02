My Hero Academia reveals three way to fight for Shigaraki’s body

In the latest My Hero Academia chapters, it seems like Shigaraki is no longer himself. The notorious villain is currently struggling with three distinct personalities. My Hero Academia briefly explored this back in the Paranormal Liberation War. However, it's even more relevant now as this identity crisis might have significant ramifications for the final arc.

Right now, a fight is occurring between Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and Tenko Shimura. This article will review the latest developments in My Hero Academia and how this may be relevant in the future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia: Shigaraki's split personalities continue fighting for control of the body

All For One has yet to merge with Tenko Shimura fully

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 starts with Tomura Shigaraki continuing his fight with Mirio Togata. It seems like Shigaraki took immense offense to Mirio's suggestion that he never had friends. He talks about getting along with "Mikkun and Tomo" and that "Mon" likes walking alongside him.

In reality, Tenko Shimura is the one making these statements to Mirio. All For One tried to merge his consciousness with Shigaraki as he did in the previous war. However, Mirio realizes that something isn't quite right yet. There is a part of Shigaraki's body that is not under his control yet.

Izuku Midoriya also noticed this back in the Paranormal Liberation War. He could feel the presence of Tenko inside the vestige world. Back then, Midoriya believed that he could still be saved in the end.

Tenko might play a vital role in the final battle

🐺Katsu🐑 🥹🥹 @Katsudonee Will Tenko be the hero to save everyone at the end?

Just like the origin of OFA, little Tenko still hasn't submitted to AFO.. Will Tenko be the hero to save everyone at the end?Just like the origin of OFA, little Tenko still hasn't submitted to AFO.. https://t.co/Lne1PX3BUH

The One For All Quirk was created to combat All For One. He can typically steal Quirks with his powers. However, that is not the case with One For All. The combined willpower of the previous users prevents that from happening. This seems to be a recurring theme in the final war.

If a person's will is strong enough, they can resist All For One and his powers. This was already seen back in Chapter 355. Kyoka Jiro's ultimate move awakened the vestiges of All For One's quirks. For a brief moment, they rebelled against him and made sure he couldn't attack the heroes.

It's entirely possible that someone like Tenko could also do the same. My Hero Academia seems to be setting up this plotline in the near future. Kohei Horikoshi has already proven that it could happen.

Readers wonder if Tenko can be saved

My Hero Academia fans have always wondered how Shigaraki would be dealt with in the end. The villain has already taken away too many lives. Some fans believe he cannot be fully redeemed for his actions.

However, there is a much simpler way to solve this problem. Midoriya has already made it clear that he wants to save Tenko. Perhaps he can find a way to rescue him from the vestige world. Remember, he is a separate entity by this point, so this could be plausible.

This would be an excellent compromise for My Hero Academia fans. Tomura Shigaraki can finally provide an answer for his crimes, while Tenko Shimura can start a new life. Midoriya only needs to get rid of Shigaraki and All For One.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

