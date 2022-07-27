My Hero Academia: Why Mirio’s “lack of friends” taunt to Shigaraki is ridiculous

Some manga readers have taken issue with Mirio's recent statements in My Hero Academia.

During the final war, Mirio Togata and Tomura Shigaraki met face-to-face at the floating U.A. High School. Unsurprisingly, their clash of ideals was a major focal point in My Hero Academia Chapter 360. It's gotten a lot of readers talking about what they said. Needless to say, Mirio didn't make himself look good.

Mirio outright asks Shigaraki why he wants to destroy society. The villain simply replies that its current framework just doesn't work. Instead of engaging him in further discussion, Mirio just makes fun of Shigaraki for "not having friends."

A fair amount of My Hero Academia readers didn't like what Mirio had to say about Shigaraki

Many readers felt Mirio's criticism was flimsy

Shigaraki has a lot of issues, but making friends with people isn't one of them. Of course, there are bigger reasons why Mirio's statement is flawed. Like many other heroes, he makes a very basic assumption about the villains he fights. Mirio doesn't try to understand them like Midoriya does.

Some readers wanted Mirio to address these concerns rather than ignore them. This is also a case of history repeating itself in My Hero Academia. In the previous war, Shigaraki pointed out society's many problems to Endeavor, only to be brushed aside and met with scorn.

Mirio's friendship talk rings hollow when that isn't even the primary reason why Shigaraki wants to destroy society. My Hero Academia readers certainly didn't let him off the hook for that one.

Shigaraki may not realize it, but he does have people who care for him

The original League of Villains had their own motivations for joining the organization. Nonetheless, with the exception of Dabi, they all cared deeply for each other. Whether it's Twice with Toga or Compress with Magne, this is readily apparent in My Hero Academia.

Shigaraki might seem rather distant at times, but his allies do appreciate what he does. This is especially the case with Spinner, who devoted his entire life to Shigaraki's cause. He might be the person closest to him in the entire series.

To be fair to Mirio, he couldn't possibly know

My Hero Academia fans should keep in mind that Mirio doesn't really know anything about Shigaraki. He only sees the villain as a destructive force of nature, simply because that's all Shigaraki presents himself as. Mirio has no reason to believe he could have any friends with his nihilistic mindset.

With that said, Mirio didn't even address Shigaraki's complaints. He simply accepted the status quo in My Hero Academia, all without realizing that some villains didn't have to become villains in the first place. Perhaps this was fully intended by Kohei Horikoshi.

It can be argued that neither side is even willing to listen to each other. Heroes and villains are constantly in a state of conflict, which means they can't really talk it out. The recent chapter truly demonstrates why Izuku Midoriya is a better hero than Mirio Togata. The former is far more empathetic to other people's needs.

