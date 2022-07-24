My Hero Academia chapter 360: It is not over for Bakugo yet, Big 3 to the rescue

My Hero Academia chapter 360 gave fans whiplash by releasing conflicting spoilers. With the last chapter ending with Katsuki Bakugo at Shigaraki’s mercy, many fans feared the worst. A debate on whether Bakugo’s plot armor was still valid and if he will simply be used to further Deku's plot tore through the fandom.

However, the official translation of My Hero Academia chapter 360 released today, and has assured fans that not only do the Big 3 come to Bakugo’s rescue, but the student in question has also not given up on contributing to the fight. In true Bakugo fashion, he has kept his best weapon, his battle intellect, focused on AFO/Shigaraki.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

Battered and bruised, Bakugo still keeps his head in the game in My Hero Academia chapter 360

In the last chapter, Bakugo’s Cluster, despite burning the right side of Tomura’s body, could not significantly hinder his advances. AFO/Shigaraki broke his right arm and inflicted several wounds on the boy, planning to use him as bait for Midoriya.

Having lost contact with Deku, Aizawa begged the pro heroes to help his student, but they were all indisposed due to AFO/Shigaraki’s latest attack, which proved that getting close to the villain’s body was equally fatal.

Meanwhile, Mirio joined Tamaki and Nejire as they planned to hold down the fort until Midoriya arrived.

My Hero Academia chapter 360 is titled “Despite It All…”

Big 3 to the rescue

My Hero Academia chapter 360 begins with AFO/Shigaraki brutalizing Bakugo further and taunting that the boy can never surpass Midoriya. Bakugo tries a last-ditch attempt to attack with his Strafe Panzer again, but Shigaraki effortlessly stops him. The villain mocks Bakugo, saying that he plans to welcome Midoriya to the U.A. with the latter's corpse.

Nejire attacks AFO/Shigaraki with her “Nejire Wave: Pike” but is forced to redirect the attack when he holds Bakugo in front of him as a shield. Tamaki, who has been sneaking up on them using Octopus Mirage, now stings AFO/Shigaraki with Scorpius Toxin.

However, Shigaraki manifests a pseudo-mouth on his fingers and expels venom. He further manifests another rapid flesh growth and blasts Tamaki and Nejire.

Mirio takes advantage of this chaos to rescue Bakugo and throw him back towards Best Jeanist. He introduces himself to Shigaraki and asks why the villain is hellbent on destroying everything.

Upon receiving AFO/Shigaraki’s usual spiel about a rotten society, Mirio simply replies that Shigaraki has never had something he holds dear, hence he does not understand why some things can never be destroyed.

Bakugo’s tenacity

Mirio admits that without Midoriya, they do not stand a considerable chance against Shigaraki. However, if he can land a direct hit on the villain’s body, then they may yet have some hope.

Using a combination move, Mirio absorbs Nejire’s wave onto his right hand and hits Shigaraki square in the chest, seemingly causing significant damage.

Meanwhile, Best Jeanist tries to take care of Bakugo’s broken right arm, but his mentee seems shaken and out of it. Jeanist initially says that they need Bakugo’s firepower, but soon amends that Shigaraki is on a completely different level than any of them.

However, he notices that Bakugo is still observing the ongoing fight and repeating three things: “Right side,” “Finger,” and “Feint.” Jeanist realizes then that Katsuki Bakugo still has some fight left in him.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 360 is the first chapter where readers see the Big 3 work together. It appears that they have some combination moves pre-formed from previous battles, and will likely invent more as they move forward. It seems unlikely that Mirio will harm Shigaraki, but he may have a better chance of success than others.

Bakugo is heavily wounded and him returning to the fight in this condition, without receiving any first aid, seems either illogical or a recipe for tragedy. However, AFO/Shigaraki has already made the mistake of equating Bakugo’s powers to his quirk and physical strength, forgetting that the 17-years-old excels at battle strategy and is one of the smartest students in his class.

Bakugo is clearly observing the battle and making note of AFO/Shigaraki’s flaws. It appears that there is a particular weakness to the fingers that Bakugo has noticed, but what it is cannot be deciphered from My Hero Academia chapter 360. It can be assumed that Bakugo will soon put these observations to good use.

On the last page of My Hero Academia chapter 360, the sweat drops falling from Bakugo’s face seem to be igniting and exploding on their own. Readers have started to wonder if Bakugo may be on the verge of a quirk awakening. If it is so, how powerful will the explosive hero be afterward?

