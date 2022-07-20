My Hero Academia: 10 reasons why Deku is a good shonen protagonist

Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, from My Hero Academia is a classic example of popular shonen protagonists in the new generation.

Sometimes, a series is only as good as its main characters. They are the ones that viewers spend the most time with. In a fighting genre like shonen anime, they also need to be exciting to watch.

The best protagonists are known for their relentless determination, "never say die" attitude and strong moral convictions. Deku showcases all these strengths in My Hero Academia. He is definitely someone that anybody can look up to.

Shonen protagonists can learn a thing or two from Deku in My Hero Academia

1) His dorky nature is relatable

My Hero Academia fans often fall into the younger audience category. Superpowers aside, Deku's own life experiences can be very relatable. He is still a high schooler dealing with socially awkward issues.

For example, Deku can barely strike a conversation with girls. Sometimes, he might discuss a topic at length, even if the listener isn't particularly interested. He always means well, but his dorky side often gets the best of him.

My Hero Academia fans can always get a good laugh at his antics. Sometimes, they might even experience his pain.

2) Deku inspires everybody with his actions

Deku believes that heroes should always help people with problems. He's done so plenty of times in My Hero Academia, most prominently with Shoto Todoroki.

During the Sports Festival, he convinced Shoto to let go of his grudge against his father and use the fire side of his body. Later on in the series, he also told Shoto that he was waiting for the right time to forgive his father.

Deku is among the very few characters to understand where Shoto is coming from. He managed to inspire his fellow student into becoming a better hero.

3) His fighting style is very adaptable

Shonen anime protagonists need to mix it up with their matches. They should always learn from their mistakes and evolve their fighting style. By doing so, they can adapt to any given situation.

Deku perfectly demonstrates this in My Hero Academia. In years past, he concentrated too much OFA power on his fingers. This would cause them to break very easily. However, after his internship with Gran Torino, he started to use that energy for his entire body.

More importantly, Deku also learned to use kicks in My Hero Academia. This also makes him stand out from All Might.

4) Deku can be a wild animal at times

Despite his meek appearance, Deku is not a person that a villain would want to anger. My Hero Academia has several moments where he goes completely feral. Muscular learned the hard way after Deku went beyond 100% of his power.

Shonen anime is a visual experience, which is why it's satisfying to watch Deku angrily punching a villain. The sheer velocity of these impacts can shake the screen.

With his enlarged eyes and clenching teeth, Deku can turn into a wild animal in dire situations.

5) His growth rate is tremendous

My Hero Academia fans can't help but feel proud of what Deku has accomplished over the years. At the start of the series, he didn't have any special powers.

Even when he inherited the OFA Quirk, Deku could barely reach its full potential without getting hurt. Believe it or not, there was a time when he was among the weakest classmates in U.A. High School. Of course, that was before his intensive training over the past several arcs.

Deku went from breaking his fingers to completely destroying villains like it is nothing. He can even use multiple Quirks at the same time.

Without question, Deku is now the most powerful student in the U.A.

6) Deku isn’t afraid to show his feelings

Deku might seem emotionally sensitive at times, but his heart is always in the right place. Like his counterparts Luffy and Naruto, he isn't afraid to cry when the moment calls for it. All that means is that he truly cares about something.

More than a few My Hero Academia fans would love nothing more than to reach out to the screen and comfort him.

At the very least, Deku never bottles up his negative energy and keeps it to himself. He is always very open about how he feels at a certain moment.

7) He is very kind and caring

My Hero Academia is a product of Shueisha publishing company. They often target younger audiences with exciting action genres. However, they also want to instill good values into their various demographics.

Deku will always lend a hand to those in need, whether or not they ask for it. His strong belief in heroism stems from All Might. Both of the heroes want to put a smile on people's faces.

For that reason, Deku is a compassionate soul that looks after everybody. There isn't a rescue he wouldn't take in My Hero Academia.

8) Deku is highly intelligent

Most shonen protagonists rival each other in absolute stupidity. For the most part, it's played up in a rather endearing way.

Nonetheless, it's refreshing to see a main character with a keen intellect. Deku's academic skills and respect for history are what set him apart from Goku, Luffy and Naruto. This is someone who could list off every single Quirk from every hero and villain, including their strengths and weaknesses.

Deku is a very observant student in My Hero Academia. He also sets a very good example for the rest of Class 1-A. Even the smartest ones can admire Deku for his analytical mind.

9) He never gives up in any situation

This is yet another defining trait of shonen protagonists. Whether it's Goku or Naruto, their willpower far surpasses their strength. Deku is no different in that regard.

There are times when Deku is pushed to his absolute limits in My Hero Academia. He might have to go beyond 100% against Muscular or race against the clock with Gentle Criminal. Regardless, he can handle immense pressure like nobody else in the series. It only motivates him to become even stronger.

Deku never stops trying in the face of adversarial defeat. Way too many people depend on him.

10) Deku has a strong belief in justice

My Hero Academia is driven by a core belief in just behavior. Deku embodies this concept with every single move he makes. Like any good shonen protagonist, he understands what is right and wrong.

Whether he is a Quirkless little boy or the world's last hope, Deku always jumps into action to defend somebody. This is ultimately why All Might chose him to be his successor. Deku makes it his business to help those around him.

My Hero Academia fans can only wish there was a Deku in their lives. He would certainly make the world a better place. Shonen protagonists always have someone they want to protect.

