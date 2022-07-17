One Piece: 10 anime characters who rival Luffy in stupidity

One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy is often considered to be one of the stupidest characters in all of anime. Not only is he airheaded, but he also lacks foresight, a as a result of which One Piece fans and the anime community in general do not think highly of his intelligence.

While he is undoubtedly stupid at times, he’s far from the only anime character to show this trait. Characters from Dragon Ball, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer, and other popular can give him a run for his money. There are quite a few who match up to him in terms of stupidity, and some who even surpass him.

Here are 10 anime characters who rival One Piece’s Luffy in stupidity, ranked in no particular order.

KonoSuba’s Aqua and 9 other anime characters who match up to One Piece’s Luffy in stupidity

1) Son Goku

Son Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Rightfully kicking off the list is a character whose stupidity is more of a meme than a character trait at this point, that being none other than the legendary Son Goku. The Dragon Ball franchise protagonist behaves stupidly plenty of times, with one memorable instance being his giving Cell a Senzu Bean before Gohan fights him.

There’s also the final moments of the Frieza fight where he keeps playing the good guy with Frieza despite being given every reason to stop doing so. While some argue that he was just being kind, there’s something to be said for repeating the same actions over and over and learning nothing from them. He undoubtedly gives One Piece’s Luffy a run for his money.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Similarly, Naruto Uzumaki also has his air-headed moments which put him in contention with One Piece’s Luffy for peak stupidity. The fact that he constantly ignores the obvious disdain his enemies have for him and tries to befriend them regardless in indicative that he can be dense sometimes. While some may claim that this is an optimistic and kind aspect of his personality, he simply fails to hold on to self-respect.

There’s also his obsession with Sasuke, which he never gives up on despite almost dying because of it several times over. His refusal to learn better despite negative experiences is what puts him on this list.

3) Taiju Oki

Taiju as seen in the Dr. Stone anime (Image Credits: Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dr. Stone)

Considering Dr. Stone is a series which is centered around the scientific advancement of humanity, Taiju Oki makes himself appear incredibly stupid. He falls for others' sarcasm mutiple times over the course of the series, such as when he truly believed Senku made him a love potion.

There’s also the fact that he openly admits to being the brawn of the operation while Senku is the brains. While he’s smart enough to recognize his strengths and weaknesses, he is still a close match to One Piece’s Luffy in terms of stupidity.

4) Inosuke Hashibara

Inosuke as seen in the Demon Slayer anime series (Image Credits: Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

While Inosuke Hashibara is very smart in battle (as is One Piece’s Luffy), his intelligence beyond the battlefield is somewhat lacking. Growing up on a mountain, he presumably never learned to read of write, a theory which is supported by his constant mispronunciation of Tanjiro’s name. He also lacks knowledge of various social traditions and interactions.

He’s also shown to be very gullible and he can hence be easily manipulated. Despite his battle prowess, one cannot overlook his general stupidity at times.

5) Aqua

Aqua as seen in the KonoSuba anime (Image Credits: Natsume Akatsuki, Kurone Mishima/Shosetsuka ni Naro, Yen Press, KonoSuba)

KonoSuba’s Aqua is infamous for being a ditzy airhead who’s too obsessed with emotes, booze, and crying. Her life experiences prior to being chosen as a companion by Kazuma add no value. In fact, most of her time was simply spent looking at her own reflection before meeting and being chosen by Kazuma.

While this may seem an unfair representation of her, there’s truly nothing she does in the series which indicates that she is smart. Without a doubt, she is a tough competitor for One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy to beat in the stupidity contest.

6) Gon Freecs

Gon as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image Credits: Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter x Hunter)

Despite being gifted in battle and possessing brilliant tactical skills, Gon's brain shuts down in most other situations. He’s shown incapable of handling anything with numbers or even following step-by-step instructions many times throughout the series, with smoke comically expelling from his ears during such moments.

Gon is so headstrong and set in his ways that he does not want to prioritize reason and logic. He can even take on deathly dangerous foes without a concrete plan of action to take them down. He’s arguably the closest to One Piece’s Luffy in terms of personality here, proving that he’s undoubtedly a great match for Luffy in this respect as well.

7) Natsu Dragneel

Natsu as seen in the Fairy Tail anime (Image Credits: Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Fairy Tail)

Natsu Dragneel has been reckless and thoughtless several times throughout Fairy Tail, very rarely showing significant tact or intelligence. The official databooks of the series even say as much, giving him a 2 out of 5 for overall intelligence. Considering that he’s smart when it comes to battle, we have to conclude that mundane, daily life brings out his stupidity.

Natsu is shown to be impulsive and reckless. He thinks of nothing but his friends, fire, and getting stronger. He may be a fantastic friend, but he does not do much to focus on self-improvement. As a result, he can easily rival One Piece’s Luffy in that category.

8) Rak Wrathraiser

Rak Wrathraiser as seen in the Tower of God anime (Image Credits: SIU/Young Com, Naver Webtoon, Tower of God)

Rak Wraithraiser, similarly to Inosuke Hashibara, is an adept fighter throughout the Tower of God series. Other characters even point out as much, referencing his natural strength and skill in combat.

However, the scope of his knowledge is very limited, thanks to his origins within the eponymous tower of the series. He views everyone around him as turtles even when they’re clearly not turtles, and he was unaware of what a chocolate bar was. There’s little doubt that he is in the One Piece protagonist's league when it comes to overall stupidity.

9) Okuyasu Nijimura

Okuyasu as seen in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Okuyasu Nijimura is one of the most beloved JoBros (companions to the eponymous protagonists) in the entirety of author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki’s series. His inarguable stupidity and airheadedness, as seen throughout the Diamond is Unbreakable series, managed to endear him to fans.

Okuyasu did not get the chance to develop his sense of responsibility and deduction because he saw his late older brother make all the decisions affecting him and his family for the majority of his life. The most obvious lies are seen to fool him several times in the series, which goes to prove that he is indeed almost as stupid as One Piece’s Luffy.

10) Jessie and James

Jessie (left) and James (right) as seen in the Pokemon anime series (Image via OLM Studios)

Finally, Pokemon’s Jessie and James, with their unsuccessful decades-long quest to capture Pikachu in any permanent capacity, rival One Piece’s Luffy in terms of stupidity. The two 25-year-olds are constantly thwarted by a 10-year-old and his friends of the same age. Not to mention, they have ended up harming themselves multiple times in a cruel twist of fate.

While they may finally achieve their goals one day, they’re undoubtedly among the stupidest anime characters for now.

