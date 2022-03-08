Demon Slayer: 10 interesting facts about Inosuke that most fans don't know 

The Boar-Headed Menace of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Inosuke Hashibira is the most popular character on the show. He shares a pivotal role as a tritagonist by tagging alongside the protagonist in his journey.

He is an individual who tends to act before thinking and often ends up doing something reckless like hitting his own comrades or challenging a Hashira for a duel.

However, he also has a soft side which he often keeps within his tough skin, and there is much more that fans are unaware about him.

Interesting facts about Inosuke that fans are unaware of in Demon Slayer

10) Raised By boars

Inosuke was discovered in the woods by a family of boars when he was an infant. They raised him, which largely shows his animalistic behavior. He is always seen wearing a boar head which he rarely takes off. This boar head is a memory of his adoptive mother, the female boar who looked after him.

9) Terrible at socializing

Inosuke is a thick skull when it comes to talking with other people. As he was raised by animals, he lacks communication skills of how humans interact with each other.

Inosuke was taught to speak by Takaharu, a young man who once took care of him. He even forgets the hierarchy and jumps into situations like challenging Hashira for a duel.

8) Created a breathing technique

Growing up, Inosuke learned Total Concentration all on his own without anyone’s supervision. He developed his own Breathing technique, known as the Beast Breathing, which resembles the movements and instincts of wild animals. He even created twelve forms of it.

7) He wields two katanas

Inosuke wields two Nichirin swords at his disposal. Apparently, he can’t rely on a single blade, as his fighting technique involves unpredictability and raw strength. Inosuke keeps his blades unsheathed, without a scabbard. He also chipped his blade so that he could cut the throats of the demons in a flash.

6) Kakushis hate Inosuke

Inosuke prefers to keep his upper body naked and never really likes to cover it with anything, presumably exhibiting his muscular body to assert dominance. The Kakushis (attendants of Demon Slayers) relentlessly try to keep making a uniform for Inosuke, but each time he rips it to pieces.

5) Inosuke’s voice actors share a similarity

Inosuke's Japanese voice actor as well as his English counterpart have been a part of Sword Art Online. Yoshisugu Matsuoka and Bryce Papenbrook have shared the role of being the voice actors for the character Kirito from Sword Art Online.

4) He is super flexible

Inosuke is ridiculously flexible as he can bend his head backward to reach the ground. Moreover, he can also dislocate several joints in his body without a sweat in his Ninth Fang: Extending Bendy Sash.

In the Entertainment District Arc, he was capable of shifting organs when Gyutaro stabbed him from behind. It's a unique feat that his counterparts can’t perform.

3) Inosuke’s body can resist poison

When Gyutaro stabbed Inosuke with his sickles, he managed to shift his organs but eventually got poisoned by the former’s blood. However, he tried to survive for as long as he could until Tanjiro and Nezuko reached the spot. When he was taken to the Butterfly mansion, he was amazed by the news that his body could resist poison.

2) His Kasugai Crow often keeps itself hidden

Kasugai crows are commonly used by demon slayers for communication. Almost all demon slayers have a crow to themselves who provides Intel as well as a backup if they get short-handed. Inosuke was never seen with his crow as he tried to eat it on 18 different occasions.

1) Inosuke’s parents

Inosuke’s birth mother was Kotoha Hashibira, who ran away from her family to escape the abuse she dealt with. Doma, the Upper Rank 3 was fond of her and he eventually helped her in her escape.

One fated day, she saw the real identity of Doma and was pursued by the latter. To save Inosuke from the grasp of the demon, she threw him into the river hoping he would survive. However, she eventually got killed.

