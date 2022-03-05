Nichirin blade colors and their significance in 'Demon Slayer'

Nichirin blades in Demon Slayer play an important role as they are crafted from specific ores and are capable of killing demons. These creatures will die only when they’re decapitated by a Nichirin blade. The sword has a unique property that imparts colors to them depending on the person wielding it.

Each color signifies something, and the color notifies specific properties to the sword.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga.

Nichirin blades: Colors and their significance in ‘Demon Slayer’

Green

The green blade symbolizes wind in Demon Slayer. It is used by the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa.

The design and color of the blade resemble Sanemi’s fighting style, which is replete with movements that are extremely fast and powerful.

White

The white-colored blade symbolizes mist and is used by one of the most talented swordsmen in the series, Muichiro Tokito. He is the Mist Hashira, and his breathing technique was derived from the Wind Breathing style.

This sword blends perfectly with the mist, making it easy to obscure his opponents during fights.

Pink

Mitsuri Kanroji Kimetsu no yaiba spoilColoration ✍️Mitsuri Kanroji Kimetsu no yaiba spoil ⚠️-Coloration ✍️-Mitsuri Kanroji https://t.co/E1VEIkAfv3

The pink-colored blade belongs to the Love Hashira. Pink symbolizes love, and it complements Mitsuri Kanroji’s character.

She always appreciates people and is exceptionally kind. The demon hunter is ridiculously strong due to her muscle composition, as it’s eight times denser than a regular human being.

Grey

The grey-colored blade belongs to Gyomei Himejima, and it symbolizes stone. Given his movements, Gyomei’s weapon needs to be extremely strong and sturdy, just like the user and his fighting style.

Indigo Grey

The indigo grey-colored blade belongs to Inosuke Hashibira, and it symbolizes beasts. This blade is slightly unrefined and rugged, much like the user and his movements while fighting.

Yellow

The yellow blade in Demon Slayer belongs to Zenitsu Agatsuma, which symbolizes lightning. The blade’s color and design are sharp and have elements that suggest fast movements.

Zenitsu is one of the fastest demon hunters in the series.

Red

The red blade belonged to Kyojuro Rengoku, and it symbolized fire. The blade’s color represented the user’s unbreakable will.

Kyojuro died protecting his comrades, and he refused to let anyone get injured in the process.

Blue

The blue-colored blade belongs to Giyu Tomioka, and it symbolizes water. His fighting style is quite fluid and powerful, just like water.

Lavender

The lavender nichirin blade belongs to Obanai Iguro, and it symbolizes snakes. His movements require incredibly high levels of flexibility and power.

Bright Red

The bright red nichirin blade resulted from increasing the temperature of the sword that caused cellular-level damage to demons. This can only be done by those with a Demon Slayer Mark.

Black

The black nichirin blade is considered ominous. Not much was learned about this sword since those members of the Demon Slayer Corps died quite early.

Tanjiro Kamado has a black nichirin blade in the series.

