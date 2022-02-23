3 characters in Demon Slayer who can beat Giyu (& 3 who never will)

Giyu Tomioka is a proficient Water Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps. He carries a stoic disposition and hates those who don’t abide by the corps’ rules. However, he breaks his own rule by preventing Shinobu from killing Nezuko because he is empathetic towards the Kamado siblings and their situation.

He even vows to commit seppuku if Nezuko tries to hurt anyone, showing his kind nature and resolve.

Giyu is undeniably one of the strongest combatants in Demon Slayer who possesses immense strength and agility and can take down a demon in one fell swoop. However, certain individuals can overpower him and prove this statement wrong.

Three Demon Slayer characters who can defeat Giyu

3) Akaza

Akaza makes Giyu an offer to become a demon (Image via Ufotable)

In the Infinity Castle Arc, Giyu and the Upper Rank Three demon, Akaza, crosse each other’s path for the first time. Like Kyojuro, Giyu is also capable of holding his own against the demon.

Akaza, surprised by his strength, makes him an offer to become a demon. After awakening his demon slayer mark, Giyu greatly overpowers Akaza.

However, he is able to keep up with the fight only because of Tanjiro. If Giyu had soloed against Akaza, he would have died.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa can self-heal during battle (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi is inarguably one of the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer who has the potential to gain victory over Giyu. Both the characters possess immense speed and endurance, and they also can take on an Upper Rank demon head-on.

However, Sanemi is superior to Giyu as he has an arsenal of tricks like strong control over his muscles and closing his wounds mid-battle without any medical help.

1) Kokushibo

Kokushibo infused his breathing technique with his Blood Demon Art (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo is too powerful against Giyu, and his Moon Breathing, about which most demon slayers are unaware, can take a heavy toll against the latter. After becoming a demon, Kokushibo infused his breathing technique with his Blood Demon Art, making him the second formidable demon after Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer.

Kokushibo can defeat Giyu without much sweat.

Three Demon Slayer characters who can’t defeat Giyu

3) Gyutaro

Gyutaro showed much of his demonic prowess by making Tengen lose his left arm and his left eye in battle (Image via Ufotable)

Gyutaro was a major antagonist in the Entertainment District arc alongside his little sister, Daki, who also shared the same position as Upper Rank Six among the 12 Demon Moons. Despite being the lowest of the Upper Ranks, Gyutaro showed much of his demonic prowess by making Tengen lose his left arm and his left eye in battle.

However, Giyu would have been a better opponent for the demon and could have defeated him without losing any limbs. His Water Breathing’s Eleventh Form: Dead Calm can counter Gyutaro’s Blood Manipulation with ease.

2) Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Pillar, in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

When it comes to speed and endurance, Giyu can embarrass the Serpent Pillar. Obanai is a proficient combatant, but Giyu’s swordsmanship and skills can undermine his abilities in battle.

Giyu also has more experience than Obanai, and his tactical intellect is superior. Although they both share the positions of Pillars in the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu is much stronger than Obanai.

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma

In front of Giyu, Zenitsu is a much inferior opponent (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu is known for his unconscious combat and quick executions with just the basic form of Thunder Breathing. He can’t perform any other form of his breathing technique, but he is quite capable of enhancing it to deadly variations like Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed.

However, in front of Giyu, Zenitsu is a much inferior opponent. He is just a newbie, while Giyu possesses greater strength, immense speed, and superior combat experience. If Giyu fights Zenitsu, the latter will lose miserably.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

