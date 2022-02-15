How did Nezuko heal Uzui in Demon Slayer Season 2 final episode?

Nezuko is one of the most beloved characters among the Demon Slayer fanbase, and she has progressed quite a bit in the series. In the Entertainment district arc, she showcased her skills while fighting against the Upper Moon 6 Daki.

She unlocked a new transformation that granted her enough powers to thoroughly overwhelm Daki. However, the beloved Imouto lost control and came close to consuming another human being, which was stopped by her brother, Tanjiro.

However, fans are shocked with the recent turn of events, when Nezuko was able to heal Tengen, Inosuke and Tanjiro, who were slowly dying from Gyutaro’s poison.

Demon Slayer: How did Nezuko manage to heal the injured characters after the fight against Gyutaro?

Nezuko is a very unique demon and this is quite obvious to those who are watching anime. First and foremost, she is one of those few demons that does not consume human flesh. However, when one analyzes her Blood Demon Art, there lies a possible explanation that could help viewers understand Nezuko’s ability to heal.

The first time Demon Slayer fans witnessed Nezuko use Blood Demon Art was when she and Tanjiro were fighting against a Lower Moon demon called Rui. Her Blood Demon Art was quite extraordinary as the flames she released only hurt the demon and not Tanjiro.

Another instance of her Blood Demon Art: Exploding Blood was when she used it on Tanjiro during the Mugen Train arc. He was in a deep slumber and Nezuko wanted to wake her brother up. She decided to use her Blood Demon Art after failing to wake him up by nudging him.

The animation of the flames that healed Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira resembled her Blood Demon Art that was showcased during the fight against Uzui. Therefore, it could be inferred that the flames burnt the poison that was crafted by Gyutaro. This technique was quite vital as it saved important members of the Demon Slayer Corps whose contributions in the future played a big role in defeating some of the toughest demons in the series.

This is how Nezuko was able to heal the injured ones on the battlefield.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee