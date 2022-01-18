Can Nezuko talk in her demon form in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko Kamado has emerged as one of the most popular characters from Demon Slayer. Fans were instantly drawn to Nezuko for a variety of reasons, from her character design to her relationship with her brother Tanjiro.

As a result, fans were understandably disappointed when Nezuko was given essentially one line of dialogue in the series' first anime season. Although fans were appreciative of this one line, many expressed their desire to hear her speak more in the series' future.

Demon Slayer fans irritated by Nezuko’s lack of speech and are curious as to whether she can speak at all

Can Nezuko talk?

Cartier Hashira™️🏁🐍 @KidClutchRain That episode where Nezuko speaks is gonna kill us all. That episode where Nezuko speaks is gonna kill us all. 😭

As seen in the series' first anime season, Nezuko Kamado only has one line of dialogue in the entire season after her demonization. Furthermore, this line is internally thought and not outwardly spoken.

As a result, fans are incredibly curious as to whether Nezuko can speak at all in her demon form. While Nezuko does go a vast majority of the series without speaking, she does eventually gain this ability in coincidence with another important ability.

During the Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro is tasked with making a crucially important decision. As the sun rises on the battlefield, Tanjiro must choose between saving Nezuko and slaying the Upper Rank Four demon Hantengu. Tanjiro valiantly chooses duty over family, sacrificing Nezuko to eliminate Hantengu.

Upon returning after killing Hantengu, Tanjiro is visibly upset and distressed over his situation. However, as he walks away from Hantengu’s body, he sees Nezuko standing in the sunlight without a scratch on her and embraces her happily.

After embracing Tanjiro, Nezuko speaks as a demon for the first time in the manga, telling Tanjiro that she’s happy and fine. While Nezuko’s appearances from here through the rest of the series are sparse, fans are at least shown without a doubt that Nezuko is able to speak as a demon.

Nezuko's unique abilities

ro; AOT 138 SPOILERS @InotanRights when nezuko speaks we ain’t gon know how to act !!!!!! when nezuko speaks we ain’t gon know how to act !!!!!! https://t.co/29sIRlV0G0

Although fans must traverse most of the story to reach that point, there does come a time in Demon Slayer when Nezuko speaks in her demon form. The Swordsmith Village arc (yet to be animated) gives fans confirmation of this as well as Nezuko’s ability to stand in sunlight.

While fans may be disappointed to hear this is the only time Nezuko speaks in her demon form during the series, its a poignant one that hits harder due to her lack of lines. Nezuko’s conquering of the sun here is also incredibly significant, and was just as rewarding for fans to see.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime, manga, and live-action news right here as 2022 progresses.

