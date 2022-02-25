Most loved Demon Slayer arcs ranked 

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment. The Entertainment District arc was well-received by the fanbase, and the community started engaging in discussions about the best arc in the series.

Though the community can be slightly divided on this topic, some of the arcs stand out unanimously, owing to the high-octane action and the humor. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best arcs in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga. Opinions expressed are solely those of the writer.

Ranking all the Demon Slayer arcs

11) Asakusa arc

The Asakusa arc introduced Muzan, the main antagonist of the series. The Demon King showed just how powerful he was by turning humans into demons and being able to mask his true identity. This arc also introduced Tamayo, who happened to be an extremely important character towards the end of the series.

10) Rehabilitation training arc

During this arc of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke were recovering from the injuries sustained while fighting Rui and his relatives. They were training with Kanao to improve their reflexes and speed while performing stretches with the help of other members of the Butterfly Mansion. There wasn’t much action in this arc. However, it hinted at the possibility of Tanjiro and Kanao developing a romantic relationship.

9) First Mission arc

This is when Tanjiro and Nezuko went up against the Swamp demon. This arc was interesting because fans witnessed Nezuko fight against the demon by assisting Tanjiro in this fight. Tanjiro was shocked by Nezuko’s physical strength. While they were not able to save the woman, Tanjro and Nezuko succeeded in killing the demon.

8) Final Selection arc

This arc gave fans a glimpse of Tanjiro’s Water Breathing techniques. Tanjiro tried to extract information regarding demons and undoing Nezuko’s demon transformation. However, he failed to get any information. He met the demon that was responsible for killing Urokodaki’s students and was able to kill the demon, freeing Sabito and his sister’s spirits.

7) Tsuzumi Mansion arc

This arc was quite exciting for a variety of reasons. The series featured a demon that had unique abilities: it could rotate the room by simply beating the drum. It was at this point in time that fans witnessed Zenitsu use his Thunder Breathing First form against the Tongue demon.

6) Hashira Training arc

In this arc, members of the Demon Slayer Corps take part in a training session conducted by the Hashiras. Each Hashira focused on a specific aspect of combat, which helped the participants by improving their overall abilities. Uzui conducted stamina training, Mitsuri conducted flexibility training, Muichiro conducted reflex and movement training, Obanai conducted swordsmanship training, Sanemi conducted pounding training, and Gyomei focused on muscle reinforcement.

5) Natagumo Mountain arc

This was undoubtedly the best arc from the first season of Demon Slayer, as Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke went up against the spider demons. However, Rui was extremely powerful and almost succeeded in killing the Kamado siblings. Tanjiro used the Sun Breathing for the first time and almost managed to decapitate Rui. However, Giyu rescued them and killed Rui in an instant.

4) Mugen Train arc

The Mugen Train arc was another memorable arc that had one of the saddest endings in the series. Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series and it was extremely difficult to watch him die at the hands of Akaza. Rengoku’s flashback that showed his memories with his mother further amplified the emotional content. This arc showed just how strong the Upper Moon demons are.

3) Entertainment District arc

Fans couldn’t get enough of this arc as Ufotable nailed the fight scene animation. This arc had a good mix of humor and action, which made it very enjoyable. Fans were also able to sympathize with the Upper Moon demons by giving them a compelling backstory. Gyutaro and Daki were tough opponents who gave the Sound Hashiraa a hard time, and the fanbase also witnessed Zenitsu use Godspeed for the first time.

2) Swordsmith Village arc

The Swordsmith Village arc is one of the best in Demon Slayer, as there’s a lot that happens with respect to the plot. Not only did members of the Demon Slayer Corps take on two Upper Moon Demons in this arc, but Nezuko also developed resistance to the sun.

1) Final Battle arc

This arc can be further divided into the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc. It features some of the most intense battles that took place in Demon Slayer. One of the most anticipated fights in the entire series was Kokushibo vs Sanemi, Genya, Muichiro and Gyomei. Given Ufotable’s animation quality, fans should be looking forward to this arc.

