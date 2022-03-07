7 most beautiful locations in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series, and one of the many reasons behind the series’ skyrocketing popularity has been the quality of Ufotable’s animation.

Despite the show being quite dark, it has showcased some of the most beautiful places that are extremely pleasing to look at. With that in mind, we look at some of the series' most beautiful spots that have been featured in the anime and manga so far.

Note: This list is in no particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

Some of the most beautiful spots in Demon Slayer

1) Ubuyashiki Estate

The Ubuyashiki Estate induces a sense of calmness. Much like the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, the estate is quite pleasant and soothing. When the Hashiras were first introduced in the series, fans witnessed the typical old Japanese architecture with plenty of plants and flowers in the vicinity.

2) Fujikasane Mountain

The Fujikasane Mountain is arguably one of the most beautiful places on this list. It was here that Tanjiro and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps took part in the Final Selection. The Wisteria flowers bloom all the way from the top to the foot of the mountain. Rows of these ethereal flowers fascinated Tanjiro when he first arrived here. Its beauty was such that one almost forgot that they had grueling and potentially life-threatening tasks ahead of them.

3) Mt. Kumotori

This mountain is quite popular amongst fans of Demon Slayer, especially those visiting Japan for the first time. It is where Tanjiro, Nezuko and the rest of the family were born, and lived. Mt. Kumotori will be enjoyed by those who love snow; the place is covered in the white stuff, and is extremely quiet owing to the extremely low population. The tranquility here is unmatched and of great importance to the plot as well, for it was here that Muzan killed Tanjiro’s family and decided to cure his sister.

4) Asakusa

Asakusa is charming in its own way. For those who enjoy bright lights at night, and bustling streets, it is another charming spot, and one that is quite important when we talk about the plot of the series. Tanjiro met Muzan for the first time in this part of town. The series provided a glimpse of his power when he turned an innocent passerby into a demon.

5) Swordsmith Village

The Swordsmith village is a quaint place with wooden buildings on either side. The village has plenty of trees bordering it as well. People here always wear Haoris and a Hyottoko mask. This village, much like other places on this list, is beautiful and calm. It will be interesting to see how Ufotable animates it in the upcoming season, currently at the production stage.

6) Infinity Castle

The Infinity Castle is an interesting structure in the Demon Slayer series. Fans first got a glimpse of the structure after Muzan called the Lower Moon demons following Rui's death. The demon playing the Shamisen possesses the ability to change the dimensions and layout of the building. It is a well-lit structure with smooth wooden floors, and if we overlook the fact that a demon can control the building, it can certainly be pleasant to look at.

7) Butterfly Mansion

The Butterfly Mansion, much like the Ubuyashiki Estate, is pleasant and calming, and understandably so, since this is where the medical team treats members of the Demon Slayer Corps. The property has plenty of rooms for accommodating injured members, and has rehabilitation facilities as well. The Butterfly Mansion has plenty of flowers and plants around the buildings as well.

