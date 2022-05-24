10 anime to watch if you like My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series in recent years and does a fantastic job embracing the superhero genre. It has a comedic tone, knows when to be serious, has compelling characters with unique skills, and has exhilarating, action-packed battle sequences.

Furthermore, numerous emotional and feel-good moments elicit a wide range of reactions from the audience. The good thing is that there are now other anime relatively similar to My Hero Academia.

Here's a list of 10 animes you can watch to get you started if you love the latter.

10 Anime to watch if you love My Hero Academia

1) One Punch Man

One-Punch Man will appeal to fans of My Hero Academia's heroic setting. Saitama, a unique hero, is the focus of the plot. In a universe populated by superhumans, he can annihilate foes with a single blow.

His life, however, feels hollow and meaningless to him since he is just one hero among a sea of them. He receives no respect from anybody, lives life carelessly, and considers the hero's life worthless. Worst of all, owing to rigorous training, he lost his hair. These are the memoirs of a hero who is both ordinary and exceptional at the same time.

2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

A scene from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Studio David Productions Inc.)

This is another well-known name, even if you've never seen the anime. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduces us to the Joestar family, fighting evil for years. Jotaro Kujo and Jonathan Joestar fought against Dio Brando and his henchmen in the 1980s and 1880s.

If you've never witnessed a standing tussle, you'll have to look at it to believe what you're seeing. They're up there with the best action scenes in all of shonen anime, just like My Hero Academia.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Like My Hero Academia, this anime has vibrant characters, thought-provoking philosophical topics, and exciting magic combat.

Elric brothers Alphonse and Edward were left reeling from a disastrous alchemy experiment. Contrary to alchemical theory, the lads sought to resurrect their recently departed mother. Alphonse's body crumbled to ash, while Edward sacrificed his arm and leg to keep his spirit bound to the physical world in a monstrous armor set, but they both died.

Pinako Rockbell and Winry, her granddaughter, come to the boys' aid. For Edward's prosthetic limbs, biomechanical engineering prodigy Winry uses "automail," a durable and adaptable metal employed in robotics and military armor.

After years of study, they set out on a journey to find a powerful stone known as the Philosopher's Stone, which permits alchemists to break the conventional principles of Equivalent Exchange.

The boys' adventure takes them into a burgeoning conspiracy that risks the world's future as Edward becomes a renowned alchemist.

4) Blue Exorcist

a scene from the anime Blue Exorcist (image via Studio A1 Pictures)

Like those in My Hero Academia, the main protagonists in this anime attend a specialized school where they improve their abilities and learn how to defeat their adversaries. In the same way that the realms of Assiah and Gehenna are the ying-yang of one another, so are humans and demons.

As in ghost tales, possession is the only method to move between worlds. Satan cannot locate a host to take over as the king of Gehenna and stays imprisoned on his planet. In a last-ditch effort to take down Assiah, he dispatches his offspring instead, hoping that the boy would develop into a vessel that the demon king can use.

This is the story of Rin Okumura, an average teenager who is assaulted by demons one day and is transformed into an exorcist. When he learns that he is Satan's son and that his evil father intends for him to come home to their realm so that the two of them may defeat Assiah together, his life is turned upside down. Rin resolved to join his brother Yukio to protect Assiah from the ruler of Gehenna.

5) Naruto

Even if you haven't seen or read the series, you've probably heard its name. In addition to One Piece and Bleach, Naruto is one of the best traditional Shonen. In the future, his goal is to become the Hokage of his village and be a ninja that everyone admires and respects.

Naruto includes serious and comic undertones, as witnessed by its primary hero. While some of the characters are obnoxious goofballs, others are among the most dismal, melancholy, and everlastingly serious personas fans may encounter.

For anyone acquainted with the My Hero Academia series, the story from the bottom to the top will sound quite familiar.

6) Mob Psycho 100

A scene from the anime Mob Psycho 100 (image via Studio Bones)

Like Deku in My Hero Academia, another kind-hearted youngster with extraordinary power struggles to maintain control over it in Mob Psycho 100, the story's protagonist. When Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama was in the eighth grade, he discovered that his psychic powers could be used very early. However, he rapidly learns that his abilities may be dangerous, and this strength quickly becomes a disadvantage. Mob's longstanding infatuation, Tsubomi eventually becomes tired of the usual tactics when Mob decides to show his powers to impress her.

Arataka Reigen, a fraudster who claims to be a psychic and abuses Mob's gifts for money, helps Mob get control of his abilities. A catastrophic disaster would leave him unrecognizable if his vast potential and unbridled emotions ran amok, despite his considerable mental energy. Since its momentum steadily increases, attempts to halt Mob's inevitable eruption are fruitless.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Like My Hero Academia, this show emphasizes camaraderie while pitting its protagonists against foes much more powerful than they are.

Hunters are specially trained and credentialed members of humanity who are adept at hunting down and capturing unique creatures and other people.

As a 12-year-old child, Gon Freecss sets out to attempt the Hunter Exam in the hopes of rescuing his father. Kurapika, Leorio Paladiknight, and Killua Zoldyck, all of whom want to take the risky exam, join Gon on his journey to the dangerous test.

It follows four young hunters as they continue on a dangerous quest to fulfill their ambitions of becoming hunters while also overcoming the odds.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (image via Studio Pierrot)

The battle sequences of Yu Yu Hakusho and My Hero Academia are pretty similar.

Destiny intervenes when Yuusuke, a teenage juvenile delinquent with a bleak future, saves a small kid by flinging himself without a second thought in front of a speeding automobile. When he makes the ultimate sacrifice, the officials of the afterlife aren't ready for him to go. The heir to the spirit realm's throne, Koenma, gives Yuusuke a chance to return to life by completing challenges. As a Spirit Detective, he will work under the auspices of the death deity Botan.

Hiei and Kurama, two criminals, join Yuusuke in the business. As a team, they train and fight against those who would endanger the very survival of humanity.

9) Assassination Classroom

The kids of Kunugigaoka Middle School's Class 3-E are presented with a daunting challenge, killing the creature accountable for chopping the moon into a perpetual crescent before the Earth suffers the same fate. When Koro-sensei, as he is affectionately known, flies at a maximum speed of Mach 20, any effort to tame him is utterly futile. The outcasts of 3-E quickly discovered that the odd, tentacled beast is the most exemplary teacher they've ever had! Moreover, Like All Might, in My Hero Academia, Koro-sensei has a way of inspiring his pupils.

10) Black Clover

Black Clover (image via Studio Pierrot)

My Hero, Academia's underdog tale, is one of the show's most popular aspects. Asta is an excellent example of this. One year ago today, both Yuno and Asta were orphaned at the same church.

While growing up in the kingdom, they learned about the Wizard King, a title bestowed on the country's greatest wizard, and they vowed to fight against one another for that title in the future. It became more apparent to them that they were pretty different as they got older. The story follows Asta, who, in contrast to Yuno, cannot employ the magic of any kind and is urgently trying to awaken his abilities via physical training.

Edited by Suchitra