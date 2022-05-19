10 most engaging fights in Mob Psycho 100

When it comes to just pure action, Mob Psycho 100 is an anime that successfully places itself at the top of the list in the Shonen demographic. Over the course of time, the series got fans to stick to their screens by giving them bewitching combat sequences between espers, which still remain to be captivating.

All the credits go to the combined efforts of manga artist ONE and Studio Bones. Although Mob Psycho 100 had many great fights throughout the series, only a few managed to win the hearts of the fans. This article will list 10 fights in Mob Psycho 100, which are regarded as the best.

The best fights in Mob Psycho 100, ranked

10) Reigen vs Claw 7th Division

Reigen is known for outclassing his enemies by giving them false hopes that they have the ability to beat him. While going against the 7th Division scar member, Reigen wasn’t in the mood to fight anyone, as all the attacks by his enemies were nullified by him as a cakewalk.

He even scolded everyone for pretending they were unique. The scars from the 7th Division was scared of him and even took Reigen as a monster living beneath the hide of a human.

Although there were not enough fighting sequences in Reigen vs Claw 7th Division, it still counted as the best due to the way Reigen toyed with his opponents in Mob Psycho 100.

9) Reigen vs Ishiguro

Reigen has always maintained his signature stoic disposition even in combat. Although Reigen would have destroyed Ishiguro in seconds, he would not miss goofing around with his enemies by getting hit on purpose to analyze how far they can go.

However, Ishiguro wasn’t a weak esper as his Gravity Manipulation proved to be deadly in Mob Psycho 100.

To survive Ishiguro's Five Hundred Kilogram Tackle, One Ton Punch, and Two Ton Guillotine, Reigen covered himself energy barrier. Reigen also berated Ishiguro by telling him to take his mask off while speaking to someone, moments before he tossed him like he was a small fry.

8) Goda & Dimple vs Shibata

Goda doesn’t possess any innate esper abilities in Mob Psycho 100, but he trained his body by enhancing his physical strength to an extent where he became capable of withstanding attacks from an esper. Goda has a decent friendship with Mob and is also protective of him.

Although Goda didn't stand a chance against Shibata, he gave him every ounce of muscle to protect Mob from being crushed. Later, Dimple finally found Mob unconscious and being saved by Goda. Dimple possessed Goda and enhanced his muscle power to 100%, where everyone got to see the peak performance of the former.

While fighting Shibata, Dimple through Goda’s body also berated Shibata by saying that Goda’s muscle power is the result of his hard work, whereas Shibata’s was built with psychic powers.

7) Shinra & Dimple vs the Dragger

Shinra is a self-proclaimed “Greatest Psychic of the Century” in Mob Psycho 100, but in reality, he just possesses small psychic powers that are entwined with a spirit bind.

Shinra tried to restrict the movements of a powerful evil swamp spirit, who was way out of his league, but he didn’t give up. After being possessed by Dimple, Shinra’s strength and speed increased.

Where Shinra was having a hard time dealing with his poor stamina after getting possessed by Dimple, he easily dodged Dragger's attacks with relevant ease. He was also capable of climbing up the trees in just seconds with a huge body. Shinra and Dimple together were not enough to put an end to Dragger, but they were saved by Mob in the end.

6) Shimazaki vs everyone

Being an arrogant individual, Shimazaki considers himself to be the second strongest esper after Toichiro Suzuki in Mob Psycho 100. In the World Domination arc, he single-handedly dominated the members of the resistance and the former 7th division scars, despite the overwhelming numbers.

When he got cornered after Teru learned all his moves, he awakened his Mind’s Eye, by which his extrasensory perception enhanced to a greater extent which made him nearly invincible. He eventually yet again turned the battle in his favor, and in this state going against him was a straight-up bad move.

5) Mob vs Koyama

Even though Mob cares a lot about his younger brother Ritsu, the latter always carries an inferiority complex towards his brother in Mob Psycho 100. As Mob is a pacifist who won’t use his powers for his own purpose, when it comes to protecting someone close to him, he always breaks his own principles.

Whilst protecting his brother from Koyama, Mob reached 100% rage and destroyed the latter like he was nothing. In this state, Koyama’s Telekinetic Helix had proven to be ineffective. Mob grabbed Koyama by his mouth and crashed like a meteor from the sky onto a building, which was truly captivating.

4) Mob vs Teru

Teru was introduced as an antagonist in Mob Psycho 100, who overestimated his esper abilities. Mob insisted that Teru should not use his psychic powers to hurt others, but the latter challenged the former for a duel and started fighting. Even though Mob didn’t lay a finger on Teru, the latter kept fighting on a rampage.

However, when Mob awakened his ???% state, it was probably one of Teru’s worst nightmares. In this state, Mob engulfed the entire campus in his wrath, whilst Teru was begging him to stop and even took a vow amidst the fight that he would never use his powers to hurt others.

3) Dimple vs Mob

Dimple’s first encounter in Mob Psycho 100 with Mob was not great as the latter completely terrified the former by negating his psychic control. Dimple later went all out after challenging Mob for a duel, but in a flash, the latter severed his limb with an energy blast with precision.

After the attack, it took Dimple a significant amount of time to notice that his hand was gone.

He later tried to overpower Mob by enhancing his overall abilities, but before he could manage to do so, the latter severed all his limbs. As Dimple didn’t want to give up, he tried to eliminate Mob with Wraither Beam, which had no effect on the latter. To exorcize Dimple, Mob simply poked his finger onto the former’s forehead.

2) Mob vs Mogami Keiji

To save Minori Asagiri, Mob went up against the most powerful evil spirit in the entirety of Mob Psycho 100, Keiji Mogami. Like all of Mob’s enemies, Keiji too underestimated the former’s capabilities.

In defeating Keiji, Mob awakened 100% Courage, which apart from enhancing his abilities, also gave him a bishounen look, as noticed by Dimple.

When the odds were facing against him, Mob had no other way than to switch to ???%, which instantly turned the battle in his favor and also destroyed Keiji’s world.

1) Mob vs Toichiro

Mob vs Toichiro was the most awaited fight in Mob Psycho 100, as Toichiro Suzuki was the main antagonist and the final boss in Season 2. During this fight, Mob switched from one emotion to another, all at 100%, like compassion, shame, ecstasy, etc.

Toichiro managed to overpower Mob, but due to the latter's overflowing psychic energy released at once, the former couldn’t manage to control it. To eliminate Mob once and for all, Toichiro resorted to blowing himself up, which could have destroyed the entire city.

However, Mob saved everyone by redirecting the blast to a smaller version. Later, Toichiro voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities.

