10 anime characters with powers stronger than Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct powerup is one of the most powerful forms for any and all anime and manga characters. While it certainly ranks as one of the most powerful forms in anime, it’s far from being the end-all-be-all, both generally and within Dragon Ball.

Obviously, parody characters such as One Punch Man’s Saitama can circumvent any anime powerup. Yet even beyond these farcical power levels, serious powerups exist in the medium, which certainly outclasses the new Dragon Ball technique.

Here are ten anime characters with powers stronger than Ultra Instinct. The list isn't ranked in any particular order.

Anime characters whose powers surpass Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct

1) Saitama

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

As mentioned above, One Punch Man’s Saitama is undoubtedly in possession of powers far greater than Ultra Instinct. He’s one of the few anime characters to serve as a parody role in the medium, solidifying his superiority over any serious powerup in the genre.

Until his very essence of being changes drastically, Saitama will always and forever be superior to Goku’s latest form.

2) Gear Fifth Luffy

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Gear Fifth Luffy is technically a manga-only character as of right now, he’ll eventually debut the form in the One Piece anime. The Gear Fifth form is incredibly powerful, with in-universe experts on the form claiming that its power is only limited by the user’s imagination.

The form has been shown to be capable of bending reality. Luffy seems unbound from the laws of physics when using this technique, performing incredible, almost cartoonish feats. Without a doubt, such a form overpowers Ultra Instinct.

3) Ryuk

Ryuk as seen in the Death Note anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Death Note’s star shinigami Ryuk is also in possession of powers far greater than Ultra Instinct could ever hope to match. The end of the Death Note anime shows Ryuk to be capable of using the Death Note himself.

The Death Note works in such a way that the person whose name is written on its pages dies, without exception. Ultra Instinct may be able to evade physical blows with perfection, but dodging fate is another story entirely.

4) Alucard

Alucard as seen in the Hellsing Ultimate anime (Image via Toei Animation)

At Restriction Level 0, Hellsing’s Alucard is one of the most powerful characters in all of anime and manga. He can become shadow, and is able to creatively use these powers to torment all those he comes up against.

His status as the King of Vampires gives him nearly unbridled power, restricted only by the words of his master, Integra Hellsing. When given free reign, there’s little anyone in the medium, including Ultra Instinct Goku, can do to stop him.

5) Zeno

Zeno using his erasure powers in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately for Goku, there even exist powers within the Dragon Ball universe that can overpower Ultra Instinct. Omni-King Zeno is one such character with said powers. He has the ability to erase people and universes with ease.

The exact requirements for targeting someone or something for erasure are unknown, but the use of that ability throughout the series so far indicates these rules to be lax. It’s incredibly likely that if Zeno wills it, Goku could be erased.

6) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, the Gods of Destruction have an ability called Hakai which performs similar acts of erasure. While likely not as powerful or widespread as Zeno’s erasure abilities are, Beerus could still undoubtedly use this on an Ultra Instinct Goku.

The two have yet to match up since the latter has attained his most recent form, but it’s likely that Beerus is still superior. As a result, getting within range and activating the Hakai technique should pose no trouble for Universe 7’s God of Destruction.

7) Champa

Champa as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Universe 6’s God of Destruction, Champa also possesses the Hakai ability. As Beerus’ twin brother, the two are also said to be similar in strength, with Universe 7’s Destroyer being slightly stronger.

Nevertheless, the slight deficit in strength to his brother shouldn’t stop Champa from being able to close in on Goku enough to use Hakai. As a result, he’s yet another anime character whose powers outrank that of Ultra Instinct Goku.

8) Granolah

Granolah’s wish to become the strongest mortal in Universe 7 came after Goku had heavily trained with Ultra Instinct. As a result, his inherent power is greater than that of Goku’s latest form.

This is even proven in the manga, where a post-wish Granolah was able to surpass both Goku and Vegeta in their latest forms.

9) Gas

𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙈𝙟 @GalacticMj Hot take of mine is that Gas is a good side villain.

When it comes to side villains in dragonball, there are not many I put above him.



Radditz, Nappa, the ginyu force, Dabura for sure, babidi and Saganbo didn't have anywhere near as much detail and characterisation as Gas🤷🏻‍♂️ Hot take of mine is that Gas is a good side villain. When it comes to side villains in dragonball, there are not many I put above him.Radditz, Nappa, the ginyu force, Dabura for sure, babidi and Saganbo didn't have anywhere near as much detail and characterisation as Gas🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LqCo1o3Xg6

Likewise, Gas followed in Granolah's footsteps and made the same wish. Considering the latter had already proven himself superior to Ultra Instinct Goku, the former’s rank above the technique is near undisputed.

10) Whis

Whis as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Universe 7’s Angel makes an interesting case for ranking above Goku’s most powerful form. Whis himself uses the same technique, but a more refined and powerful form called Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

As a result, despite using the same technique, his attainment of a more powerful and more refined form still gives Whis an edge over Goku’s variant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul