8 Anime characters strong enough to destroy planets

A lot of anime feature some absurdly strong characters who can perform superhuman feats of strength. From being able to single-handedly beat a bunch of goons to going against a thousand people all by themselves, these anime characters show insane strength and courage. A super-strong character helps in increasing the popularity of the show as fans start discussing and comparing the character with previous ones.

However, the level of strength of the characters on the list is far greater than this. These characters are strong enough to crush a whole planet with their might.

Note: Spoilers ahead

8 anime characters like Goku and Saitama who are strong enough to destroy a planet

8) Korosensei (Assassination Classroom)

The anti-hero in the Assassination Classroom series is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters in the series. The teacher of class 3-E is one of the most loved anime characters. He was a product of experimentation that unfortunately went wrong.

Due to the failure in the experiments, he had only one year till he exploded. The power of the explosion was enough to reduce planet Earth to a million pieces of rocks in space.

7) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager is the protagonist of the Attack On Titan anime series. By the end of the series, Eren had become the most powerful character in the series. He used the powers of the founder to start the rumbling with half a million Colossal Titans. Eren planned on killing the entire population on the planet and ultimately destroying it.

Eren did all of this to give his friends a new and better life. Although his plan wasn't a success, he could have destroyed the planet with such power with ease.

6) Kusuo Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Saiki Kusuo (Image via J.C. Staff)

Kusuo Saiki is the main protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. series. He possesses all kinds of psychic abilities, which makes him the most overpowered character in the series.

Saiki is just another overpowered anime character who is trying to fit in and live a peaceful life. Well, that's good news for people inhabiting the planet. Like Saitama, Kusuo hasn't found anyone who can rival his abilities.

5) Kageyama Shigeo (Mob Psycho 100)

Kageyama Shigeo is the main protagonist of Mob Psycho 100. He is also the most powerful character in his universe. He is another psychic on the list. He uses his psychic abilities to get rid of spirits.

He can be scary when he uses 100 percent of his abilities. There is something about overpowered characters being socially awkward and not having many friends. Mob can easily destroy the world once he loses control over his emotions.

4) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is the main protagonist of the One-Punch Man series. There has always been a debate surrounding him being the strongest character of all time. Saitama has trained hard enough to become the titular One-Punch Man.

He is the most overpowered character in the series, as he defeats almost all of his opponents with a single punch. Saitama possesses far greater strength than what is displayed in the anime. He has enough strength to obliterate planets with ease.

3) Uzumaki Naruto (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki is currently the strongest character in the Naruto series. Naruto is the current Hokage of the Konoha village. His presence on this list should not be a surprise as he has shown incredible feats of strength. Naruto has the highest amount of Chakra among all the mortal characters in the series.

Naruto can use the Tailed Beast Bombs, as he is the Jinchūriki of the Nine-Tails. The Tailed Beast Balls are very destructive, creating explosions that are visible from incredibly far distances and can vaporize almost everything in the blast area. Well, the only thing stopping Naruto from obliterating planets is that he is a good guy.

2) Son Goku (Dragon Balls)

Son Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is a name that pops up in anyone's mind whenever we talk about strong anime characters. Goku was the face of anime in the west when the industry started flourishing. The ultra-strong character is extremely popular among fans.

His feats of strength are unknown to none. He has the potential to destroy any celestial body along with his enemies, however, just like Naruto, he is a guy who is too kind to do such a thing.

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Zeno (Image via Toei animation)

Zeno is the most powerful character in Dragon Ball Super. His power was so great that he could easily obliterate anyone who had been granted immortality with the Super Dragon Balls.

Zeno possesses the power to erase, which allows him to obliterate anything with a few balls of blue magical energy. Zeno can destroy an entire universe with this power. These feats of Zeno have been shown in the Manga.

