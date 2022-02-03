Power scaling is incredibly popular, especially amongst the Dragon Ball fanbase. One of animanga's most prevalent power scaling debates is Goku vs. Naruto.

While Goku is often compared to the Big Three protagonists (Naruto, Luffy, and Ichigo) in general, Goku vs. Naruto is an especially popular comparison.

Dragon Ball and Naruto are two of the most internationally renowned anime series, with both having some of the grandest fights in all of animanga. While Goku vs. Naruto may seem like it would be a good fight, in reality, it would be over in an instant. This is especially true if the two go against each other as they both are now.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly why Goku vs. Naruto is a pointless debate.

Goku vs. Naruto is more clear-cut than some fans want to believe

Goku vs. Naruto: The facts

Despite its massive popularity as a topic of debate and discussion amongst power scalers, Goku versus Naruto isn’t the matchup it’s made out to be. In reality, Naruto would have little chance against Goku, whether at his peak during the Fourth Shinobi World War or as the Hokage is currently.

During the Fourth Shinobi World War, Naruto's power was undoubtedly impressive, arguably almost God-like. However, Goku actually is at the level of a God, not just brushing his fingertips against it. Mastered Ultra Instinct, especially at the level Goku has after the Moro arc, would have an answer for nearly everything Naruto has at his disposal.

sma11world @Sma11world1



Like for Goku and retweet for Naruto, comment either way!



#cnft #anime #ada Naruto vs Goku.. who wins? You decide.Like for Goku and retweet for Naruto, comment either way! Naruto vs Goku.. who wins? You decide. Like for Goku and retweet for Naruto, comment either way!#cnft #anime #ada https://t.co/144E6suU6D

While Naruto’s speed and strength are impressive, it doesn’t amount to much if the Shinobi can’t even hit Goku with any attacks. Before long, Naruto would find himself chasing phantoms and never being able to land a hit on Goku once Ultra Instinct is activated.

Furthermore, Goku has, quite literally, planetary levels of destruction at his disposal. Even when going all out during his peak against Sasuke, Naruto was only able to destroy the Final Valley. While the Final Valley is an impressive few square miles in size, this is nowhere near Goku’s level of power.

short king @drakesouls @YouSeeGundam I really don't understand why people make up these weird "Goku vs Naruto who'd win" type shit because these are fictional characters from different fictional universes that have their own power standards and limits. It is legit apples and oranges @YouSeeGundam I really don't understand why people make up these weird "Goku vs Naruto who'd win" type shit because these are fictional characters from different fictional universes that have their own power standards and limits. It is legit apples and oranges

Unfortunately for Naruto, despite his status as a Child of Prophecy, there’s not much the Number One Hyperactive Knucklehead Ninja can do against a literal God-status character. Especially in his current form, Naruto stands no chance in the hypothetical Goku versus Naruto battle.

Wrapping up

Despite being one of the most popular power scaling debates, Goku vs. Naruto is pointless and clear-cut in terms of its outcome. Even when analyzing the fight at Naruto’s peak, there’s little doubt that Goku wins easily.

While many may argue that Naruto could somehow win, the facts simply aren’t there to support this. There’s almost no point in Naruto at which the eponymous protagonist has the necessary strength to overwhelm an Ultra Instinct Goku.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh