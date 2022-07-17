My Hero Academia: 8 times Deku went feral to protect someone

My Hero Academia often has Deku go into a wild state to protect his friends.

Deku sometimes disregards his safety. Throughout most of My Hero Academia, he would always fly into danger to save the day. At first, he might seem like a shy little boy, but that quickly changes when his "fight or flight" response kicks in.

Deku's fighting style can be downright ferocious in My Hero Academia. Of course, he only does so when he needs to defend someone. No matter what, he will always be there for them. With that said, there will be manga spoilers in the rest of this article, so watch out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Moments where Deku goes into a feral mode to protect everyone in My Hero Academia

8) Deku tries to run away from Class 1-A

Tomura Shigaraki was still a dangerous threat after the Paranormal Liberation War. Deku knew he would be a primary target, given that he is the current One For All user. He decided to leave U.A. High School to protect his friends.

However, he became very cold and distant in the following weeks. Class 1-A was understandably worried about his mental state. They ended up chasing after him in his most feral state yet. He was truly a wild animal by this point.

The reason this moment is on this list is simple. Deku believed he could only save his classmates by getting away from them. By doing so, however, Deku lost sight of who he truly was in My Hero Academia.

7) He orders everybody to stay back

Deku knew something was very wrong during the final round of the Joint Training arc. Dark tendrils started growing from his body, which caused him tremendous pain. He was about to unlock the Blackwhip Quirk from a previous OFA user.

When this happened, Deku told his fellow students to stay away from him. With encouragement from Daigoro Banjo, he tried to control his power, but to no avail. Ochako Uraraka and Hitoshi Shinso had to save him in the end.

Like the previous entry on this list, it's another case where Deku wanted to protect his classmates, but he got hurt in the process. My Hero Academia makes it clear that he needs to rely on them just like they do for him.

6) Deku saves Bakugo from the Sludge Villain

At the beginning of My Hero Academia, Deku was a Quirkless boy without special powers. Katsuki Bakugo relentlessly bullied him in their early childhood. However, Deku still cared about his classmate. He even risked his life to rescue Bakugo from a villainous sludge monster.

Despite being a weak and powerless child, he still rushed in there like a wild boar. In the end, both of them had to be saved by All Might, who spurred himself into action. This was pivotal in My Hero Academia since All Might was convinced that Deku could be his successor.

5) He goes after Stain to save Tenya

By this point in My Hero Academia, Deku was still learning to use the OFA Quirk without damaging himself. Meanwhile, his friend Tenya Ida was in grave danger. He foolishly went after the Hero Killer Stain, who could paralyze enemies by licking their blood.

Despite the dangers, Deku wouldn't have to wait for adult supervision. Instead, he flew straight into the crime scene. Deku was completely enraged when he delivered a vicious punch to Stain.

With the help of Shoto Todoroki, the Class 1-A students could hold off Stain and eventually defeat him. Deku had to keep moving in that battle, or he risked getting himself caught off guard.

4) Deku forces Shoto to come to his senses

Going into the semi-finals of the Sports Festival, Deku knew that Shoto wasn't in the right state of mind. In the early days of My Hero Academia, Shoto refused to use the fire powers of his abusive father.

Deku figured that Shoto would hold back in this fight. He needed to survive long enough to convince Shoto that his powers were his own, not his father's. Deku even broke his fingers multiple times in this fight.

My Hero Academia fans couldn't believe that he would put himself through all that to save another student from himself. In the end, Shoto was touched by Deku's words of encouragement. He then finally uses his firepower against him, eventually winning the match.

3) He goes all out against Overhaul

Deku knew he had to fight for something greater than himself in the Shie Hassaikai arc. Eri was a little girl who desperately needed to be rescued from Overhaul. Deku was also the last hope against this monster since most of the heroes were seriously injured by then.

With the help of Eri's rewind abilities, Deku could finally use Full Cowl at 100%. He destroyed Overhaul in a rather one-sided fight. The villain will never forget the scary look on Deku's face during that finishing blow. My Hero Academia fans certainly won't, either.

2) Deku saves Kota from Muscular

My Hero Academia fans will never forget the incident at the Forest Training Camp. Kota was merely a small child when Muscular tried attacking him. Deku went against his better judgment when he fought the vicious criminal. This was a very risky move since there weren't any Pro Heroes nearby.

Cornered animals can be dangerous, especially in a series like My Hero Academia. Deku knew 100% wasn't enough to defeat the incredibly powerful Muscular. Instead, he resorted to using a 1,000,000% Delaware Detroit Smash, which managed to bring down the villain.

1) He fights Shigaraki/All For One for the first time

The Paranormal Liberation War is a major turning point in My Hero Academia. Shigaraki grew far more powerful after his recent surgery. Despite the best efforts from the Pro Heroes, they couldn't stop him from waking up in time. Unsurprisingly, Shigaraki laid waste to his surroundings.

Deku and the Pro Heroes desperately had to go after the villain since he was a major threat. Even by this point in My Hero Academia, Shigaraki has surpassed All For One in sheer power, even though he controls him.

At the height of this brutal war, Shigaraki and Deku fought each other like wild animals, desperate to bite the meat of a bone. There was too much at stake for both of these competitors. Deku weighed the world on his shoulders and knew it from the start.

