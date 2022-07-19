My Hero Academia: 4 characters that might not survive the war (and 4 that will)

Fully invested readers want to know who lives and dies in My Hero Academia's final arc.

Unsurprisingly, there will be manga spoilers in this article. The final war continues to rage on, yet there haven't been too many casualties yet. That might change in the very near future.

Here's a quick look at who may or may not survive in the end. This article is up to date with Chapter 359.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These My Hero Academia characters may bite the dust by the end of the war

4) Tomura Shigaraki

𝓣𝓸𝓶𝓾𝓻𝓪 @blightkind Was Tenko Shimura still in there, after all this time? He didn't know, and that made him irritated.



Then again, he usually was irritated. Was there a way he could stop this without becoming someone else's pawn? Did he have to be in someone's shadow for the rest of his life?



&& Was Tenko Shimura still in there, after all this time? He didn't know, and that made him irritated. Then again, he usually was irritated. Was there a way he could stop this without becoming someone else's pawn? Did he have to be in someone's shadow for the rest of his life?&&

Shigaraki is the most dangerous villain in My Hero Academia history. Not only can he use multiple Quirks, he can also Decay anything he touches. Lethal force might be necessary in dealing with him.

With that said, there is always a chance Tenko Shimura can be saved, based on the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 334. The question remains whether or not Deku can somehow pull it off. For that reason, Shigaraki will be ranked low on this list, since he could survive under the right conditions.

3) At least one Pro Hero fighting Shigaraki

This might seem like cheating, but there is reason to believe that Shigaraki needs to eliminate at least one Pro Hero in the final war. It would seem rather strange if he couldn't take out a single named character in the final war.

Here's a look at the Pro Heroes inside the floating U.A. High School, where Shigaraki is currently located:

Mirko

Edgeshot

Best Jeanist

Based on the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 359, the Big Three will also make their move:

Mirio Togata

Tamaki Amajiki

Nejire Hado

Neito Monoma is the only reason that Shigaraki can't use his Decay right now, since he is copying the Erasure Quirk from Shota Aizawa. However, time is running out before he blinks, which means Shigaraki and his mutant fingers will eventually cause widespread destruction.

Of course, some fans are skeptical that Horikoshi will kill off any heroes in the first place. Nonetheless, if a Pro Hero were to die in the final arc, they would most likely be at this location. It's the most dangerous place in the world right now.

2) Endeavor

Endeavor is not looking good right now in My Hero Academia. Back in Chapter 357, he carbonized All For One with a devastating Prominence Burn. Unfortunately, the hero also lost his right arm in the battle. His critical injuries have taken a massive toll on him.

What's even worse is that All For One is still alive, since a new body is starting to grow from the burned corpse. Hawks even warned Endeavor to get away from there. My Hero Academia fans should be greatly concerned.

Despite his recent attempts to make amends, Endeavor might not live to see his family again. It all depends on All For One's next move.

1) All For One

Speaking of which, there is no way that All For One can live past the final war. He will always be a major threat as long as he's alive. This was perfectly demonstrated by his previous escape from Tartarus prison.

There is a strong possibility that he will be the final villain in My Hero Academia. Shigaraki could be saved, or at least his inner child, but the same cannot be said for All For One. My Hero Academia fans can only speculate on how the criminal mastermind will be dealt with.

It should be reiterated that All For One is a global menace by this point. His death is the only way the series could end with a sigh of relief. Otherwise, his impending threat will forever loom over the state of Japan.

Meanwhile, these characters may not have to die in My Hero Academia

4) Dabi

Dabi fully realized that he was going to die in the final arc. By doing so, that would mean he would finally "win" against his family.

Shoto couldn't allow that, which is why he developed a new technique called Great Glacial Aegir. By releasing a giant wave of cold fire, he prevented Dabi from burning himself to death. Shoto's main goal in that fight was to protect his brother, which he managed to do so.

Todoroki family drama has always been a source of tragedy in My Hero Academia. However, that doesn't mean Dabi has to die in the end. It's hard to believe that Horikoshi would make Shoto fail in his mission.

3) Himiko Toga

Toga is a mentally unstable villain in My Hero Academia. Despite what she did, many of her issues stem from societal conventions. Her desire for blood is the result of her Quirk. Simply killing her won't solve that particular issue.

Of course, Toga also happens to be fighting Uraraka Ochako and Tsuyu Asui. These rescue heroes are very good at capturing villains. Neither of them would resort to using lethal force.

Toga will likely be given treatment in a prison facility. Perhaps they can even figure out how to suppress her dangerous urges. These societal problems need to have answers by the end of My Hero Academia.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia is not a series that defies conventional tropes like Attack on Titan. Fans shouldn't expect students to start dropping like flies. Katsuki Bakugo might be dealing with danger here, but he isn't going to be taken out by Shigaraki.

With a few exceptions, heroes rarely die in this series. Most casualties are relatively minor characters like Midnight and Crust. There are important deaths like Sir Nighteye, but they are done to serve a narrative purpose. However, Bakugo dying wouldn't prove any point this late into the story.

He is also the most popular character in the entire series. If he were to die, Horikoshi would be pouring gasoline and lighting his series on fire. Bakugo's survival is almost guaranteed in My Hero Academia.

1) Izuku Midoriya

Once again, My Hero Academia is a traditional shonen that adheres to several tropes. Horikoshi isn't going to permanently kill off its main protagonist. This would serve no purpose beyond the mere shock factor. It also wouldn't make sense for Deku to be retelling his story if he is already dead.

Remember, the manga offers the following narration in the first chapter:

"I forgot to mention this, but this is the story of how I became a great hero."

Meanwhile, the anime counterpart offers the following words:

"This is how I became the greatest hero."

Deku wants to protect everyone for as long as he can.

Even if All For One were to be defeated, powerful villains would always exist in hero society. Deku cannot build a brighter future if he is dead. Without question, he needs to see his vision played out in My Hero Academia.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far