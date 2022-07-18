My Hero Academia chapter 359: Bakugo at Shigaraki’s mercy, the Big 3 reunite

Returning two weeks a day after the last chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 359 has sent readers reeling in the wake of the unfortunate blow dealt to the pro-heroes in the form of Shigaraki overpowering Katsuki Bakugo. Readers expected Bakugo to have partially succeeded in harming Shigaraki with his Cluster, but the tables seem to have turned instead.

On the other hand, a surprise appearance from the final member of the Big 3 reassured everyone that the heroes still have a fighting chance. Additionally, My Hero Academia chapter 359 also contained a colored double-spread commemorating the 8th-anniversary project for the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 359 shows AFO/Shigaraki planning to use Bakugou as bait for Deku

In the last chapter, AFO/Shigaraki was shown to overpower the heroes and preach about his plans to bring equality to society after the war via severe oppression of all sentient beings. Bakugo opposed the idea, recalling how having differences and overcoming them made him a better person. He used his new moves, Strafe Panzer and Cluster, to attack Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 359 is titled Place of Learning.

The result of Bakugo’s attack

My Hero Academia chapter 359 begins with the business class students filming the proceedings of the fight, planning to use this footage to defend the heroes in case someone tries to sway post-war public opinion as Dabi did. Just then, Bakugo’s Cluster shakes the floating structure, with the explosion expanding outward in a vast array.

Yuyu Haya wonders if Bakugo is being too reckless with his attack, but Kaminari assures everyone that Bakugo always accounts for his surroundings. However, the student in question is seen severely wounded as his attack has clearly failed to affect Shigaraki. AFO/Shigaraki compliments Bakugo for condensing his attack so as not to damage his vicinity, while simultaneously increasing the power of the attack.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHA359

I said this already but I'm still at awe that Hori starts the chapter gassing Bakugo only for the bottom panel to show Bakugo get mangled by Shiggy. The surprise is just greatly executed imo I said this already but I'm still at awe that Hori starts the chapter gassing Bakugo only for the bottom panel to show Bakugo get mangled by Shiggy. The surprise is just greatly executed imo #MHA359I said this already but I'm still at awe that Hori starts the chapter gassing Bakugo only for the bottom panel to show Bakugo get mangled by Shiggy. The surprise is just greatly executed imo https://t.co/d0xCbEwTeH

Although he is impressed, AFO/Shigaraki mercilessly breaks Bakugo’s right arm. Mirko rushes in to save Bakugo, but AFO/Shigaraki evades her, declaring that they were foolish to try and get close to his body. He causes an explosion of energy on a large scale, throwing every hero away from him and injuring Bakugo further. The boy laments that, despite using his best attack, he could not damage Shigaraki at all. This is slightly untrue, as My Hero Academia chapter 359 shows that the left side of Shigaraki’s face is burnt.

The Big Three appear

AFO/Shigaraki taunts that while he still has absolutely no interest in the explosive student himself, he is happy to use the fact that Bakugo is the closest person to Midoriya. As the villain advances towards Bakugo, Aizawa desperately begs the pro-heroes to save his student. Mandalay informs him that due to some interference outside the electrical fence, they have lost contact with Deku.

Tamaki and Nejire, meanwhile, have been thrown inside an empty classroom. Tamaki laments that they won’t get a graduation ceremony. A voice says that they can ask Principal Nezu to arrange one for them once the war is over. While Nejire agrees, Tamaki wonders if they will survive till then. My Hero Academia chapter 359 reveals that the voice belongs to Mirio, who appears out of the ground and states that even if they perish, they can at least hold the fort till Midoriya gets here.

Final thoughts

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 359: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight unleashes his hellish fury on Shigaraki! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3PmZGZ6 My Hero Academia, Ch. 359: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight unleashes his hellish fury on Shigaraki! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3PmZGZ6 https://t.co/WC9hA4GqMx

The presence of the business class once again proves that heroes are not born or made, but carefully produced and crafted. Similarly, public opinion is both a tool and a threat and can be artfully used as a weapon.

Bakugo’s attack can be used more widely if he does not condense it, but theoretically, that would dilute its power. While Cluster did harm Shigaraki, My Hero Academia chapter 359 made it clear how woefully outclassed Bakugo is. To be reduced to simply “bait for Midoriya", despite being as powerful and doing his best on the battlefield, is a heavy blow to someone as independent as Bakugo.

Interestingly, Shigaraki’s burn in this chapter is in the same place where AFO started sprouting a new eye and ear after being charred at Endeavor’s hands. The attack that used a blast of energy to throw everyone off has not been explained either. It can be assumed that Shigaraki is also somehow behind the communication block.

LEGABIRU @LEGABIRU #MHA359 #MHASpoilers



these 3 got such a terrifying death flag looming over their heads right now. not really a prediction, but i feel it in my gut that one of them is not making it to the end. these 3 got such a terrifying death flag looming over their heads right now. not really a prediction, but i feel it in my gut that one of them is not making it to the end. #MHA359 #MHASpoilers these 3 got such a terrifying death flag looming over their heads right now. not really a prediction, but i feel it in my gut that one of them is not making it to the end. https://t.co/nyAAJC6pil

Mirio’s appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 359, no matter how anticipated, was a surprise. Considering how powerful he is, he can turn the tide of the war for a while. However, as many fans have pointed out, their conversation and the way they were drawn paint a bold death flag above each member of the Big 3. Hopefully, Horikoshi will prove this fear baseless in his next chapter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far