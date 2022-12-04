My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10: All For One tries to steal Deku’s quirk, Toga confronts Uraraka

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 ended on a horrifying cliffhanger after Bakugo saved Deku and got impaled by Shigaraki’s newest quirk. The villain had earlier been brutally burned by Endeavor’s Prominence Burn, allowing All For One’s consciousness to take over his protégé’s body.

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 revealed that Deku would lose himself to his rage and attack Shigaraki, whose regenerated face looked uncannily like his mentor, following which the green-haired hero would find himself in the world of OFA vestiges.

The episode explored the true significance of the glimpses revealed in the preview, explaining how Shigaraki and AFO had gained access to that world.

One For All resists the transfer, Dabi's plan to destroy hero society, and more about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10

Izuku succumbs to his anger

Shoto saves Endeavor and Bakugo (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10, titled The Ones Within Us, began with a brief recap of the events from season 6 episode 9, before picking up from the moment All For One attacked “his younger brother” with the extendable blade-like quirk. Bakugo pushed Deku out of harm’s way and got himself impaled by the quirk instead, leaving the latter frozen in shock.

The blonde continued to chide his friend for trying to defeat the enemy himself, before coughing up blood and losing consciousness. Shigaraki retracted the quirk while trying to push back AFO’s will, causing Bakugo to fall from the sky. Shoto managed to catch him while still carrying Endeavor, who had been injured by the same quirk. AFO’s consciousness persisted, telling Deku that his resistance was the reason for all of the pointless bloodshed in their battle, provoking the latter.

The green-haired hero thought back to the injuries sustained by Gran Torino, Aizawa, and Bakugo, enraged by the insinuation of their sacrifices being pointless. He remembered the 5th OFA holder, Daigoro Banjo, who told him that his power would answer to his anger if he could manage to control his heart. Deku let his rage take over, causing Blackwhip to ripple and surround him like a cloak while his eyes began glowing with OFA’s distinct green light.

Deku lunged at Shigaraki, who extended the quirk yet again, but the former began breaking the black tendrils apart with his hands and teeth. Shoto watched in horror as the green-haired hero’s close proximity to the villain allowed him to touch his target and steal his quirk, declaring that One For All was finally his.

The true nature of the vestiges

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 proved that stealing OFA would not be as easy as Shigaraki had anticipated, taking the villain along with his mentor into the inner world of the vestiges. Deku, who was still unable to move or speak within the OFA world, watched as Shigaraki struggled against his mentor’s control, who taunted that the villain would have died without access to AFO’s multiple quirks.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 then showed the 7th holder, Nana Shimura, appearing in the OFA world, where she consoled Deku by stating that the vestiges would prevent the quirk from being transferred. Shimura then addressed AFO directly, who introduced her to Shigaraki as his deceased grandmother. He continued to mock the dead hero, explaining that her appearance was proof of OFA being transferred to Shigaraki.

He admitted that he sometimes had dreams where the people whose quirks he had stolen would berate him, but these dreams would stop appearing once he gave those quirks away. AFO revealed that with Garaki’s help, he had discovered that organs and cells contained memories, while the Quirk gene in people carried consciousness.

Since AFO’s quirk allowed him to interfere with people’s quirks, it also granted him access to a part of their consciousness stored within those quirks. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 revealed that OFA can interact with the consciousness within quirks in a similar manner, becoming a vehicle for the vestiges of past wielders once the inherited quirk amalgamated with the stored power.

One For All resists the transfer

Shimura then spoke to her grandson, recognizing him as Kotaro Shimura’s son. Shigaraki assured his grandmother that she would be a recipient of his hatred as well and began using Decay on the vestige world. While Shimura resisted the attack, AFO lauded his disciple and stated that OFA depended upon the wielder’s will to activate, which Shigaraki was crumbling with his hatred.

But the effect of his quirk was nullified when the first OFA wielder, AFO’s younger brother joined forces with Shimura. AFO berated his brother for bequeathing a quirk as magnificent as OFA to Deku, who he considered unfit to wield such power. The first wielder insisted that AFO would never understand that the green-haired boy used his power to help others and fought for them with every bit of his strength.

This strengthened Deku’s will, which bolstered Shimura and the first wielder’s strength, allowing them to reject the quirk transfer. In the real world, the two opponents were blasted apart from the impact of the transfer backfiring, while AFO’s voice echoed, advising Shigaraki to fall back temporarily since his body hadn’t bonded with his mentor’s quirk well enough yet. Deku mentally urged the villain to stay still but lost consciousness, having reached his limit.

The League travels towards Jaku City atop Gigantomachia

TwiceJaeger @JaegerTwice 🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I can’t get over how good the LOV scenes were in this episode, Toga watching Machia’s rampage looked amazing and that extra Spinner scene was a nice bonus, great stuff all around I can’t get over how good the LOV scenes were in this episode, Toga watching Machia’s rampage looked amazing and that extra Spinner scene was a nice bonus, great stuff all around 👍🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/t8Ds17FXgm

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 then shifted focus to Gigantomachia’s rampage. Heroes capable of flying had earlier left for Jaku City to alert Team Endeavor of the giant’s approach, and Iida had accompanied them, worried about Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Skeptic used his quirk to inform the League of Villains that Shigaraki was fighting Endeavor at Jaku City.

The news seemed to please Dabi immensely, who told them to get ready to crumble a society full of hypocritical heroes. Mr. Compress asked Toga how she was faring, having noticed her looking for Deku and Uraraka while fighting the UA students in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8. She mused about how heroes pick and choose who to save, wondering why they didn’t treat Bubaigawara like a human being.

Dabi's plan to destroy hero society (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

While moving through Nabato City, Skeptic’s camera footage revealed Uraraka and Asui among the hoards of heroes rushing to evacuate citizens. Toga quickly donned her gear and left, after Spinner reminded her that they were all infuriated by Twice’s death and told her to come back after she found the answers she was looking for.

Toga lures Uraraka into a trap

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 showed Toga taking on the disguise of an old lady and frantically asking the two hero students to rescue her bedridden husband. After entrusting the other civilians to Asui, Uraraka followed Toga to an abandoned house, where she revealed her true identity.

Inside the house, Toga continued to speak to Uraraka, expressing her desire to speak to Asui and Deku as well, especially since the latter was always covered in bruises. The villain tried to ambush the hero from above, but Uraraka’s improved close combat skills helped her react in time to prevent the former from stabbing her.

Toga ambushes Ochako (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Toga asked if Uraraka would kill her, which angered the hero, who countered by asking if the former had killed the old lady and dragged her there to ask stupid questions. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 ended with Uraraka pushing Toga off her, warning that she would apprehend the latter if she tried to stop Uraraka from rescuing civilians.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 began with Shoto activating his fire quirk, while Endeavor and Deku struggled to move. The narration stated that the battle was reaching its conclusion and Shigaraki extended the blade-like quirk again, this time from out of his spine. Nejire and Iida arrived at the battlefield to warn them about Gigantomachia’s arrival, joining the fight.

The preview further showed Katsuki awake but still out of commission, while the narrative stated that Dabi would disclose a shocking truth. A video of Dabi began circulating on television screens, with even Shoto’s mother watching from the hospital. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 was announced to be Dabi’s Dance.

