Shigaraki's new form in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 6 leaves fans speechless

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 marked the return of the Symbol of Chaos, Tomura Shigaraki. Awakened from his slumber following his merge with All For One, he leveled the entire hospital area with a wave of Decay.
Episode 6 picked up where the previous one left off as the heroes wasted no time engaging the villain. Endeavor, along with other Pro Heroes, began unleashing their attacks in an attempt to slow down Shigaraki as he set his sights on One For All. The new episode was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy, seeing as fans welcomed back their favorite villain.
Twitter loses it over Shigaraki's new form in My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 6
Fans of Tomura Shigaraki, or the Shigaraki Nation as they are called, are in for a treat. As promised by the manga, what follows next in My Hero Academia season 6 is pure carnage.
With the release of the latest episode, fans started gushing over the animated character design of their favorite villain. Wasting no time, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Symbol of Chaos and the general highlights from the show. Here are some of their reactions.
Highlights from the episode 6 of My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia season 6 witnessed Tomura Shigaraki return with a vengeance as he finally awoke after merging with All For One. The process was set in motion by Dr. Garaki but did not reach 100% completion because the heroes stormed the location before it could happen.
However, that was not enough to put a spanner in the works. Shigaraki did wake up and chose to unleash Gigantomachia, who got his new leader's scent and was waiting patiently for the word.
Aware of the kind of monster that Garaki created, the heroes engaged Shigaraki with full force. Leading the line was Endeavor, as he unleashed his brilliant Hellflame in an attempt to damage the villain. However, Regeneration was among the Quirks passed to the white-haired villain and, boosted by his modications, it instantly worked on healing the burn wounds.
The Symbol of Chaos immediately fixed his sights on Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku. Prompted by a voice in his head, the villain activated Search and honed in on the green-haired boy, seeing to nothing now but One For All.
Meanwhile, Class 1-A's teacher, Shota Aizawa or Eraser Head, joined the fight from a distance. Given his Quirk, Erasure, he locked Shigaraki in his gaze, thus nullifying his abilities.
Aiding him were Pro Heroes Rock Lock and Manual. The former helped him stand following his injury, while the latter used his Water Quirk to keep Aizawa's eyes moist. This allowed him to use Erasure for a longer duration without taking a break.
Final Thoughts
Merging with All For One gave Shigaraki a number of new Quirks that were stolen by the original villain. One of them is Search, which helped him locate Deku as the voice kept repeating "One For All." This is probably the voice of All For One himself, pushing his successor to acquire complete power by finally stealing One For All.
On the other end, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 saw Gran Torino save Deku and Bakugo at the last second from Shigaraki's grasp. After taking them away, he asked them to stand down as he explained the magnitude of the threat that the villain possessed.
Considering the progress in the latest episode, this season of My Hero Academia looks promising. With Tomura Shigaraki awake, the heroes now have their hands full. Meanwhile, Deku is crucial to the whole situation, while Bakugo has a score to settle. This sets the scene for the much-awaited clash between the villain and the two heroes in the upcoming episodes.