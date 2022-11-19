My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8: Gigantomachia transforms, Shigaraki defeats Gran Torino and Aizawa

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 showed Gigantomachia waking up and making a mad dash towards Shigaraki’s location. Deku and Bakugou joined the fight in Jaku City, reasoning that as long as Aizawa was blocking Shigaraki's quirks, the villain couldn't use Decay or steal the heroes' quirks.

The preview showed the U.A. hero students going up against Gigantomachia, but included no indication of how badly the plan would backfire in episode 8. This article breaks down and highlights the major events in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 summary and highlights

Yaoyorozu’s plan

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8, titled League of Villains Vs. U.A. Students, began with Momo Yaoyorozu taking stock of the situation and formulating a plan to stop Gigantomachia. The episode highlighted both her observation and decision-making skills when she quickly deduced the League of Villains’ presence upon recognizing Dabi’s signature blue flames.

She created several glass jars full of undiluted sedatives as per Midnight's instructions and distributed them, for her classmates to throw them into the giant’s mouth. When Gigantomachia arrived, he sank into Mudman's softened ground, while the stronger hero students tried to force his mouth open with ropes reinforced by Mineta's adhesive spheres, Sero's tape, and Ibara's vines.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 showed that the students had come up with a better plan within such a short time than most Pro heroes could hope for, using the villains’ momentary confusion as an opening to take them out.

Ojiro, Shoji, and Aoyama climbed onto the giant villain’s body and attacked the League with Aoyama’s navel laser, while Yanagi attached electrical conductors to mark the individual villains’ positions. Kaminari’s electricity would have single-handedly knocked out all of them, but Mr. Compress attacked him with the remaining piece of debris he had connected from Gunga Villa.

Mr. Compress and Dabi attack the students

The students’ joint efforts forced Gigantomachia’s mouth to partially open, thus providing them with an opportunity to throw jars of sedatives into Gigantomachia’s mouth. But the giant let out a sudden fierce exhale and prevented the sedatives from reaching him. Dabi further set the forest on fire to fend off the students. The fire burned Gigantomachia as well, but he felt no pain since his exhilaration was his energy source and shut off any sensation of pain.

Dabi specifically mentioned the giant’s ability as “quirks,” suggesting that Garaki had experimented on him as well in a manner similar to the Nomus. Toga asked Dabi if his arm was alright, which suggested that the villain had almost reached his limit during his fight against Hawks and Tokoyami.

Dabi sets the forest on fire (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Meanwhile, Gigantomachia scooped off supporting Pro heroes from behind and tried to move on again after ripping off the students’ restraints. But the explosives Yaomomo had dropped into the softened ground began to explode, preventing the giant from advancing.

Ashido and Kirishima charge onwards

Mt. Lady, seeing the students trying to toss sedatives into Gigantomachia’s mouth, tackled the giant villain and forced his mouth open again. Mina Ashido, whose armor of acid shielded her from Dabi’s flames, charged towards the grappling giants with a jar of sedative. But she was startled when Gigantomachia spoke in the voice of the villain she had tried to shield her friends from in middle school.

Paralyzed with fear, she was almost killed by the giant but Kirishima pushed her away in the nick of time. The confrontation brought Kirishima’s story full circle since it was seeing Mina’s display of courage that led Kirishima to completely reinvent himself and strive to become a brave and “manly” hero. He used his hardened limbs as ice picks, climbing up Gigantomachia’s body.

Gigantomachia transforms (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Toga destroyed the jar in his hand, but Kirishima then revealed Mina’s jar which he had collected, and threw it into the giant’s mouth. The remaining Pro heroes hurried to assist them, but Gigantomachia decided that the fastest way to reach his master was to dispose of all obstacles.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 then showed the giant's transformation, with his body becoming larger while his nails elongated into claws.

Shigaraki fatally injures Gran Torino

Nana Shimura cries for her son (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 then shifted its focus back to the battle raging on at Jaku City. Endeavor’s latest attack managed to injure Shigaraki significantly, but not enough to knock him out completely. Endeavor was also weakened by consecutively using some of his most powerful attacks.

Shigaraki launched into a monolog, stating that his father had told him that heroes betrayed their own families in order to protect other people and created a superficial society where they hid their pain and ignored those they couldn’t protect. With his own belief in society and heroes shattered, Shigaraki swore to stand against that very idea and decided to destroy everything.

Noticing Endeavor reaching his limit, Gran Torino tried to pin the villain down, who grabbed his foot and smashed it with raw physical strength. Before others could rescue him, Shigaraki punched him in the gut, spilling a huge amount of blood.

Shigaraki neutralizes Aizawa's quirk

Despite Endeavor’s protests, an enraged Deku rushed towards Shigaraki, fearing that the villain had killed Gran Torino. But the villain, taking out a quirk-destroying bullet from his pocket, completely ignored him and moved at astonishing speed towards Aizawa. Ryukyu intercepted him and blocked his path, with the villain punching a hole straight through her arm.

Shigaraki mentally acknowledged that he was at his limit. At that very moment, Deku grabbed his throat and declared that he would never forgive him. Deku's actions are a reversal of Shigaraki's ambush in a mall in My Hero Academia season 3, when Shigaraki similarly grabbed his neck and threatened to use Decay on him.

Shigaraki prevents Deku's OFA 100% attack (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Deku realized that Shigaraki was faster than him and tried to bind him using Blackwhip, while Endeavor geared up to attack with all of his remaining power. But the villain managed to push his arm straight through Ryukyu’s arm, with Aizawa in front of him. Deku tried to use One For All at 100% but Shigaraki caught his arm with his teeth and fired. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 ended with Deku’s desperate scream as Aizawa failed to dodge the bullet which hit him in the foot.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 began with Deku quickly carrying Aizawa and two other heroes off past a cloud of smoke. Shigaraki seemed to have healed again, while citizens were seen rushing for cover as Gigantomachia began rampaging in the city.

A weakened Endeavor was protected by Shoto, who used his ice to create a protective barrier. Deku was seen fighting Shigaraki with Blackwhip, while the narration stated that it was time to unleash One For All’s new power.

A flashback of Bakugou sitting beside All Might at U.A. predicts that the explosive hero will shine in the next part of this battle. The title of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 is revealed to be Katsuki Bakugou: Rising.

