My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8, will be broadcast on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and yTV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. The previous episode began with Deku and Bakugou saving Aizawa from Shigaraki, while the second half of the episode focused on Gigantomachia’s rampage.

But with every episode of season 6, the situation seems to be worsening, forcing the hero students to participate in the battle as well. The stage seems set for even more death and destruction, with a frantic Gigantomachia carrying the League of Villains to the already overpowered Shigaraki’s location in Jaku City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8, will be released in Japan on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 5:30 pm. However, global release times will vary for viewers depending on time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 am (PST)

- 2:30 am (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 am (MT)

- 3:30 am (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 am (CST)

- 04:30 am (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 am (EST)

- 5:30 am (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 am (BST)

- 10:30 am (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 am (CEST)

- 11:30 am (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 pm (IST)

Although My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8, will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll, fans in the U.S. and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. For fans in Asian countries, Netflix will broadcast the upcoming episode.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 8?

The previous episode of My Hero Academia season 6 ended with Midnight instructing Momo Yaoyorozu to create sedatives and rally the other hero students to stop Gigantomachia.

The U.A. teacher herself was heavily injured when Dabi and Mr. Compress from the League of Villains ambushed her and dropped a large concrete slab on her. With season 6 taking a much darker turn compared to older seasons of the anime, it would not be too far-fetched to suspect that she would lose her life in this battle.

The preview for episode 8 revealed that the hero students from classes A and B will work together to restrain the giant, but judging by Midnight’s conversation with Yaoyorozu in the previous episode, the students are possibly unaware of the villains hiding on Gigantomachia’s back.

Midnight relays her plan to the students (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Episode 8’s title, League of Villains Vs. U.A. Students, makes it evident that the students will have to deal with villains Toga, Dabi, and others to accomplish their goal of preventing the giant’s advance towards Shigaraki’s location.

The episode will also showcase the battle of Jaku General since the preview depicted Shigaraki crouching on the ground with smoke rising from his body. His earlier shift in personality stemming from All For One’s influence might rear its head again, but it is unclear if the change will make him even more dangerous or lead him to turn tail and escape.

A brief summary of season 6, episode 7

Shigaraki tries to kill Aizawa (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 showed the heroes shocked by the appearance of the Nomus, with Garaki revealing that they were at a level similar to the High-Ends. Even with his quirks sealed, Shigaraki continually evaded No. 1 Hero Endeavor and Rykyu’s attacks midair and sent them crashing down. He then spotted Aizawa and tried to kill him to prevent the hero from using Erasure to seal his quirks.

Deku tackled Shigaraki and saved Aizawa at the last moment, knowing that the villain couldn’t use his quirks on them as long as the hero had eyes on him. Suddenly, All For One’s consciousness temporarily took over Shigaraki, with him referring to One For All as his “little brother.” But he rejected his mentor’s will, stating that he wanted to surpass All For One.

☆🍙OnigiriNoKeiji🌷🇵🇱 @megux45 #BNHA #ヒロアカ #heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademia

My Hero Academia #120 season 6

.

.



It's only episode 7 yet but I'll say it again... studio BONES really doing such an AMAZING job in this season!! #MyHeroAcademia s6 #MHA My Hero Academia #120 season 6It's only episode 7 yet but I'll say it again... studio BONES really doing such an AMAZING job in this season!! #BNHA #ヒロアカ #heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademias6 #MHA #MyHeroAcademia My Hero Academia #120 season 6..It's only episode 7 yet but I'll say it again... studio BONES really doing such an AMAZING job in this season!! 👏👏 https://t.co/3sLcwqPV1N

Deku acted as the decoy when the villain tried to capture him again, while Bakugou attacked him from behind. Deku and Endeavor followed through with consecutive attacks against Shigaraki. The second half of My Hero Academia season 6, episode 7, showed Gigantomachia collecting the original League of Villains members and running through the forest towards Shigaraki’s location.

Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods, and Midnight tried to stop the giant, but their efforts proved to be in vain after they were ambushed by the villains hiding on Gigantomachia’s back. An injured Midnight contacted Yaoyorozu and told her to make sedatives, declaring that although it was illegal, she must put Gigantomachia back to sleep.

Poll : 0 votes