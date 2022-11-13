My Hero Academia Season 6 proves why Mt. Lady is a true hero

While she is mostly a comedic relief character, Mt. Lady finally proved her worth in My Hero Academia Season 6. The seventh episode had fans raving over the heroic efforts of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shota Aizawa.

Of course, they weren't the only characters to display a great amount of courage. Mt. Lady also got a chance to shine in My Hero Academia Season 6, namely against Gigantomachia.

When she was first introduced in the series, Mt. Lady was mainly there to provide fanservice and a few laughs. She always looked for ways to boost her popularity. However, despite her attention-seeking ways, Mt. Lady does take her job very seriously in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Mt. Lady finally answered the call in My Hero Academia Season 6

She did her best to stop Gigantomachia in his tracks

The Paranormal Liberation War is getting more dangerous by the minute. Gigantomachia recently went on a rampage in the seventh episode of My Hero Academia Season 6. The hulking brute carried several lieutenants on his back as he ran towards Shigaraki's location.

Of course, this would prove disastrous for the heroes. Shigaraki is already too difficult to deal with by himself, given his recent body modifications. Gigantomachia's arrival would mean that Endeavor and the remaining heroes would have to fight two S-Ranked Villains at the same time.

Mt. Lady was the only person on the scene who could feasibly hold down Gigantomachia. With the use of her Gigantification Quirk, she did her best to stall him in My Hero Academia Season 6. While she didn't fully succeed, Mt. Lady should be applauded for her bravery.

Most people would run away from Gigantomachia

Let it be known that Gigantomachia is among the most powerful villains in the entire series. He is second only to AFO and the newly powered-up Shigaraki. Back in the Meta Liberation Army arc, he repeatedly made quick work of the League of Villains in the span of a month.

Needless to say, he is a walking natural disaster in My Hero Academia Season 6. Not only does Gigantomachia have a size advantage, he also has the strength and speed to easily crush his enemies. Most attacks would never faze him in the slightest, not even Dabi's flames.

Regardless, that didn't stop Mt. Lady from going after him directly. Even when she was forcibly dragged alongside him, she didn't let go of her grasp so easily. She would sacrifice her life rather than let Gigantomachia take several more. Without a doubt, this is the sign of a true hero.

Mt. Lady just had her best showcase yet

It's hard to believe that Mt. Lady would ever display such a performance in My Hero Academia. It always seemed like she never took herself that seriously. Mt. Lady spent most of her prior screentime having petty quarrels with Midnight and showing off her beauty.

That all changed with My Hero Academia Season 6. As the saying goes, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Mt. Lady did everything she could to stop the unstoppable Gigantomachia.

Even with all her silly tendencies, she really does care about being a hero. Mt. Lady deserves a lot more love for what she did in the Paranormal Liberation War.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes