My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 has fans raving over Shigaraki vs. Deku, Bakugou, Aizawa, and more

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 was released on Saturday morning, November 12, bringing some exciting, albeit quick, action scenes. Particular highlights for fans are Shigaraki’s bouts versus Deku, Bakugou, Aizawa, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 also featured the awakening of Gigantomachia, as well as the efforts of Mt. Lady and a group of UA students to stop him in his tracks. However, the now-injured Midnight, who seemingly has a dangerous plan to take Gigantomachia out of the fight once and for all, is a great concern for many fans.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7, as well as covers the predominant fan reactions to this incredibly exciting episode.

Fans react to My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 as it thrusts UA Students into the spotlight versus Gigantomachia and Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 begins with media coverage of the Jaku City events and the current battle taking place. It’s revealed that a large part of the region has been destroyed, but citizens are being safely evacuated. However, Gran Torino notices that Nomus are emerging from Dr. Garaki’s now-destroyed facility.

As the fight against Shigaraki proves to be difficult, the arrival of Nomus further make it an uphill battle for the Pro Heroes. Endeavor and Ryuku are doing their best to hold Shigaraki back, but he’s too powerful, taking them down with sheer strength alone thanks to Aizawa disabling Decay. However, Shigaraki realizes what’s happening and rushes toward Aizawa to eliminate him.

While it seems that the Pro Heroes are late, Midoriya and Bakugou arrive with perfect timing, unleashing a non-stop offensive against Shigaraki upon arrival. Endeavor also joins, mainly supporting the two young Heroes as a teary-eyed Aizawa looks on at his students.

Meanwhile, the rear guard of Pro Heroes and students see Gigantomachia suddenly burst forth from his underground dwellings. Following his discussion with Tomura, he’s determined to join his master at Jaku City, no matter who or what stands in his way. He even picks up the original members of the League of Villains in the process.

However, Mt. Lady intervenes, attempting to stop Gigantomachia but slowing him down due to how powerful he is. Midnight also tries using her Quirk on him but becomes gravely injured as a result. Thankfully, she comes up with a plan, contacting Momo and saying they’ll put Gigantomachia to sleep with sedatives. Class 1-A and 1-B students decide not to run and prepare to fight Gigantomachia with or without Pro Heroes.

While the entirety of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 is engaging and captivating, it’s Shigaraki’s fight against Deku, Bakugou, and others which amazed fans. Social media discussion of the episode is revolving around these scenes, praising everything from the relationships emphasized to the action scenes and even the comedic moments to be found here.

LEGABIRU @LEGABIRU unhinged "i am about to murder you" stare deku... been a while lmao. unhinged "i am about to murder you" stare deku... been a while lmao. https://t.co/UnbRJbRL4c

🌲 Icarus(talkative arc)🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 The 1st half of MHA was cool, a lot of great cuts, and Aizawa & Deku's VA did well with the performance. But the 2nd half was my favorite cuz of how suspense they made that whole Stopping Machia part. Mt. Lady's VA did also great showcasing her struggle, and that Midnight scene The 1st half of MHA was cool, a lot of great cuts, and Aizawa & Deku's VA did well with the performance. But the 2nd half was my favorite cuz of how suspense they made that whole Stopping Machia part. Mt. Lady's VA did also great showcasing her struggle, and that Midnight scene😢 https://t.co/qhbp4vBQY2

ZheroG 🦃🍁🥧 @glennster2363 #MHA #MHA S6 Love this scene! The emotion between Deku & Aizawa, he has just how much his students have grown and the risks they’re willing to take, it tugged at my heartstrings 🥹 The action set-piece is also great. I’ve forgotten how cool Deku and Bakugo’s combos could be! #MHA #MHAS6 Love this scene! The emotion between Deku & Aizawa, he has just how much his students have grown and the risks they’re willing to take, it tugged at my heartstrings 🥹 The action set-piece is also great. I’ve forgotten how cool Deku and Bakugo’s combos could be! 🔥 https://t.co/XGWjUMWuqn

Fans are also praising the voice acting of the actors throughout the episode, especially Deku’s Daiki Yamashita, Aizawa’s Junichi Suwabe, and Mt. Lady’s Kaori Nazuka. All three of these voice actors put on spectacular performances throughout the episode, making the emotional scenes these characters are featured in all the more profound.

