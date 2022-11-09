My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 will be broadcast on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and yTV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Episode 6 depicted the true extent of Shigaraki’s new powers after his transformation, both in terms of raw physical strength and his mastery over multiple quirks. The episode also pushed Deku and Bakugou into the midst of the action as Shigaraki began targeting the former to acquire One For All for himself.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7

Global release date, time, and where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 12 globally. However, the release time will vary for viewers depending on the time zone difference.

International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 am (PST)

- 2:30 am (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 am (MT)

- 3:30 am (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 am (CST)

- 04:30 am (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 am (EST)

- 5:30 am (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 am (BST)

- 10:30 am (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 am (CEST)

- 11:30 am (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 pm (IST)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries as well.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 will likely pick up where the previous episode left off, showing Shigaraki single-handedly taking on multiple pro-heroes in Jaku City.

Endeavor and Aizawa will feature prominently in the battle, especially since the latter’s quirk, Erasure, is crucial for sealing off Shigaraki’s multiple quirks. The title for the upcoming episode has been revealed to be Disaster Walker, suggesting that the focus will be on Gigantomachia’s rampage to a large extent.

The preview for season 6 episode 7 showed heroes like Mt. Lady, Midnight and Kamui Woods struggling to contain the giant, who was rushing to his new master’s location. The rearguard of Team Edgeshot, consisting of several hero students from classes A and B, will also work together to help the heroes deal with the situation at Gunga Villa.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 6

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 began with Shigaraki using his communication device to call out to Gigantomachia, summoning him to Jaku City. Endeavor tackled Shigaraki, realizing the importance of restraining the villain before he destroyed more of the city or began attacking civilians.

The latter was continually accosted by All For One’s voice, urging him to find One For All, and he used Ragdoll’s quirk, Search, to pinpoint the current OFA holder’s location.

Realizing that Shigaraki was coming for him, Deku distanced himself from the evacuation site, with Bakugou following him. The two communicated with Endeavor, informing him that the transformed villain will likely change his trajectory to chase after them, with their guess proving to be true.

Deku and Bakugou intended to confront Shigaraki themselves, but were almost killed when the villain arrived at their location at incredible speed.

Aizawa seals Shigaraki's quirks (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The duo were rescued by Gran Torino while the pro-heroes from Team Endeavor surrounded Shigaraki. Aizawa was furious upon realizing that the villain had tried to kill his students, vowing that his existence existed to cause Shigaraki’s downfall.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 ended with Gran Torino giving Deku and Bakugou a pep talk, but their optimism faded upon seeing several powerful Nomus approaching them.

