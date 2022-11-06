My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6: Deku and Bakugou lure Shigaraki away as he goes after One For All

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 displayed the terrifying damage that the newly transformed Shigaraki could inflict, destroying the hospital and a significant portion of Jaku City with a single touch. But the episode promised that it was just the beginning and that the destruction would continue, especially after Shigaraki summoned Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 proved the prediction to be true, showcasing Shigaraki’s immediate mastery over multiple quirks, which he used to locate One For All. This article will attempt to break down and highlight the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 summary and highlights

The situation in Gunga Villa deteriorates

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6, titled "Encounter, Part 2," opened with the situation at Gunga Villa quickly deteriorating after Geten’s arrival. While Fatgum noticed Tokoyami carrying an injured Hawks and directed him towards the medics, Cementoss and Mount Lady tried to deal with Geten’s ice wall.

Following Twice’s death, a distraught and enraged Himiko Toga entered the battle as well, disguising herself as a hero and taking down the Pros around her. The episode returned to its manga roots, animating the sound effects in a written form to emphasize Toga’s action of slicing her enemies.

Right as Dabi met up with Mr. Compress, Gigantomachia began moving and tore through the ceiling of the basement, alerting Dabi that Shigaraki had finally woken up.

Endeavor tackles Shigaraki

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 then shifted its focus back to Shigaraki, who was repeatedly urged by All For One’s voice to go after One For All and make that power his. Realizing his terrifying capacity for destruction, Endeavor attacked him with the intent of immobilizing him as soon as possible.

Despite setting the whole area on fire, along with Shigaraki, the villain escaped before he could land the finishing blow. Endeavor noticed that the antagonist's skin regenerated immediately, healing his injuries. He prevented Shigaraki from using Decay on him and alerted the other heroes that the white-haired character now had multiple quirks like All For One.

Shigaraki remembered Garaki informing him that the transformation would cause him four months of excruciating pain but that he would attain immediate mastery over all the quirks stockpiled within him. The villain mused that he was still unsatisfied, and his mentor’s voice echoed in his head once again, goading him into acquiring One For All for himself.

Shigaraki locates One For All using Search

Endeavor realized that Shigaraki’s transformation had made him similar to the Nomus and attacked him once more. The antagonist used the quirk stolen from Ragdoll in My Hero Academia season 3 to locate One For All. The latter's ability, Search, allowed her to see the location and weaknesses of anyone she had looked at.

The quirk came in handy for Shigaraki since Ragdoll had seen and even met Deku before. Endeavor heard the villain mention “One for All” and repeated the phrase via radio, not realizing what Shigaraki meant. But Deku froze upon hearing those words, realizing that the caped character was coming for him.

Having located Deku, Shigaraki pushed himself up into the air with a single powerful jump and began heading towards the evacuation site.

Deku and Bakugou lure Shigaraki away

Deku realized that it would be impossible to evacuate everyone from their current position before Shigaraki reached them. He took off, only to find Bakugou following him after reaching the same conclusion. Bakugou correctly pointed out that the heroes would try to split up and protect him if he revealed his secret, but a hero’s duty was to protect people, so Deku had no other choice but to keep moving.

Deku contacted Endeavor via a private channel, diplomatically mentioning that Shigaraki might be after him, and stated that he could lure him to an area away from the civilians.

Studio Bones did a fantastic job in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6, animating Deku and Bakugou flying through the devastated city, the former using Blackwhip and the latter Explosion.

Endeavor confirmed that Shigaraki had changed direction, warning the duo about Shigaraki’s upgrades. Although he didn’t understand why All For One’s successor would target Deku, the hero realized that the boy was in serious danger.

Gran Torino saves Deku and Bakugou

Deku relayed the message to Bakugou, and the latter warned the former that it was all the more reason why he couldn’t afford to get caught. It then occurred to the main protagonist that Bakugou shouldn’t be following him, but the blond hero pointed out that he was the only one who understood the situation and could go with him. Bakugou stressed that he himself had a score to settle with Shigaraki as well, remembering the Camino Ward incident from My Hero Academia season 3.

He stated that Deku was the bait that would lead Shigaraki to them, allowing Bakugou to avenge All Might and redeem himself for that day. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 used the flame hero as a device to bring viewers up to speed with Deku’s current power level, informing fans that he could now use OFA: Full Cowl at 30% normally and only increase it to 45% at the moment of impact to lessen the stress on his body.

Bakugou noted that he could now keep up with Deku’s speed at 30%, declaring that he wouldn’t lose to the green-haired boy. Meanwhile, Shigaraki used another unknown quirk to jam the radio waves from the communication devices, preventing Endeavor from updating the other heroes. The attack simultaneously activated the remaining capsules from Garaki’s lab, awakening the other Nomus.

Deku and Bakugou felt Shigaraki’s presence even before he arrived in front of them at lightning speed. Unable to react, the duo would have met their end at Shigaraki’s hands, but Gran Torino arrived just in the nick of time to carry Deku and Bakugou away.

The heroes intercept Shigaraki

While Gran Torino carried Deku and Bakugou far enough for them to be safe, the heroes who had escaped from Jaku Hospital surrounded Shigaraki. Aizawa noticed Gran Torino saving Deku and Bakugou and sealed off his quirks, warning him not to touch his students. Endeavor and Ryukyu began fighting Shigaraki, but All For One’s successor parried the attacks easily.

The heroes soon realized that the villain's earlier reflexes were not the result of a quirk but due to Garaki having bioengineered his body, making him the perfect Nomu.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 ended with Gran Torino assuring them that the heroes would take Shigaraki down, but his confidence was short-lived as they noticed the Nomus emerge, ordered by Shigaraki to kill all humans in sight.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 showed the battle raging on at both Gunga Villa and Jaku City. While Endeavor and others continued to attack Shigaraki, the heroes at Gunga Villa struggled to immobilize Gigantomachia, who was making his way to his master’s location.

The preview showed class A and B students joining forces with the heroes to help them and announced the title for the upcoming episode as "Disaster Walker."

