My Hero Academia season 6 receives praise for Bones’ adaptation of Shigaraki’s dream

Studio Bones really went to work on Shigaraki's dream sequence in My Hero Academia season 6.

The Pro Heroes did everything they could to disrupt Shigaraki's operation. With a swift kick and some luck, Mirko destroyed the capsule in the latest episode. However, the villain would eventually wake up after getting electrocuted while lying in the water. Of course, this doesn't bode well for anybody.

Episode 4 finally animated a particularly memorable sequence from the manga. Right before he awakened in My Hero Academia season 6, Shigaraki experienced a very strange dream about his family. It's a visually impressive look at what became of his shattered life.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

"Really happy with the Shigaraki dream sequence" - Fans react to My Hero Academia season 6

Here's the sequence in question

Studio Bones definitely put a lot of effort into this scene from My Hero Academia season 6. Right before he woke up, Shigaraki entered a white void with an entire city right below him. The sky is filled with floating islands and debris. As he floats mid-air, Shigaraki notices his sister Hana right nearby.

She offers him support as she apologizes for selling him out. In a rare moment of humanity, Shigaraki humbly states that there are no hard feelings between them. He then finds gigantic versions of his parents, speaking to younger versions of himself. Predictably, his abusive father ended up decaying.

Suddenly, AFO's vestige appears right before Shigaraki, telling him to join forces with him. In a very impressive shot, his entire family tries to hold him back, with their hands placed exactly how they were on Shigaraki's former villain costume. My Hero Academia season 6 is all about that symbolism.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽 Good use of music just takes things to the next level. Within expectations, the visuals felt perfect too. 🏽

#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia CHILLS! Shigaraki's dream sequence hit me as hard as Deku's first dream sequence with his predecessors. They nailed it.🏽 Good use of music just takes things to the next level. Within expectations, the visuals felt perfect too. CHILLS! Shigaraki's dream sequence hit me as hard as Deku's first dream sequence with his predecessors. They nailed it. 👏🏽 Good use of music just takes things to the next level. Within expectations, the visuals felt perfect too. 👏🏽#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/FUPsMfMUWg

My Hero Academia season 6 did everything right with this dream sequence. Whether it's cinematic shots or the musical score, the anime scene did a great job adapting the original manga. Studio Bones deserves credit for putting it altogether in such a satisfying way.

Fans get a brief look into the warped mind of Tomura Shigaraki. His current state is scattered like debris from destroyed buildings. While there was some humanity left within him, he sadly gave it up to join AFO instead. The scene wouldn't nearly be as effective if the animators took it easy.

Fans have praised Studio Bones for their work in this episode

Dark @Dark02002



#MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shigaraki’s Awakening was AMAZING been waiting for this to be animated for so long and bones did it justice Shigaraki’s Awakening was AMAZING been waiting for this to be animated for so long and bones did it justice 🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uWur8hfYC1

The fourth episode of My Hero Academia season 6 has gotten a lot of attention on social media. Twitter users have been singing high praises for the dream sequence. Manga readers wanted Studio Bones to give it "justice." Based on the positive feedback, that's exactly what happened.

According to fans, Studio Bones really upped their game this season. There have been times when fans have been critical of them in the past, such as the lazy still-image shots from Mirio Togata versus Overhaul. Thankfully, that is not the case for this season. The animation is as fluid as it ever was.

Addict @Addict_ET Really happy with the Shigaraki dream sequence, feels surreal to see one of the best moments in the series to be finally animated Really happy with the Shigaraki dream sequence, feels surreal to see one of the best moments in the series to be finally animated https://t.co/CO9FvVL3AQ

It should be known that manga readers have been waiting a few years for this scene to get adapted into the anime. My Hero Academia season 6 is like a homecoming for them. If the fourth episode is any indication, the rest of the season will have plenty of great moments to come.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes