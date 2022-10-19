My Hero Academia: 7 underrated villains who will shine in Season 6

As My Hero Academia Season 6 is still ongoing, there is still time for some underappreciated villains to steal the spotlight.

Everybody knows that Shigaraki, Dabi, and Gigantomachia are major threats in My Hero Academia, but, that doesn't mean other villains can't have a moment for themselves. From Geten ro Re-Destro, here's a look at the ones to watch out for in My Hero Academia Season 6.

My Hero Academia fans should be on the lookout for these underrated villains in Season 6

7) Twice

With the ability to create duplicates of anything he touches, he should've been a greater asset for the Paranormal Liberation Front. However, the Pro Heroes made sure that wasn't going to happen.

Twice was the first major casualty of My Hero Academia Season 6. Hawks was forced to kill him during a final confrontation. Many will argue over whether or not those actions were justified.

However, Twice's role in the story isn't over quite yet as his death will have a significant impact on heroes and villains alike.

6) Spinner

Spinner isn't the flashiest villain in My Hero Academia. More often than not, he is reduced to secondary tasks like driving a getaway vehicle. In fact, the Pro Heroes labeled him a C-Rank threat in their reports.

Nonetheless, Spinner is very loyal to Shigaraki, more so than anybody else within the Paranormal Liberation Army. He finally has a purpose in life that he never had prior to meeting the League of Villains. Spinner will definitely be there for Shigaraki when that moment arrives.

Don't expect him to have a big fight scene in Season 6. Spinner's best moments involve his observations regarding Shigaraki.

5) Geten

Geten is best known as the staunch loyalist of the Meta Liberation Army. Even when they merged with the League of Villains, it was fairly obvious that Geten's true allegience is towards Re-Destro. They strongly believe in the celebration of Quirks and will do anything to achieve it.

On that note, Geten is among the very few characters to have a Quirk awakening in My Hero Academia. Not only can he manipulate ice within his vicinity, he can also freeze water to create more ice.

The Pro Heroes are going to have to watch out for Geten, who's roughly comparable to Dabi in terms of power level. Season 6 should be a good showcase of his powers, assuming he gets more screentime.

Geten is a very underrated villain who could use some more love.

4) Re-Destro

Re-Destro is a major powerhouse in My Hero Academia. Despite having to rely on mechanical legs, he is still a major threat in the Paranormal Liberation Front. His strength and speed is only behind Shigaraki and Gigantomachia.

With the recent attack on the Gunga Mountain Villa, expect to see his stress levels rise even further. His Transformation Quirk is dependant on negative emotions. The Pro Heroes will need to spend bigger resources on Re-Destro alone, since he is not going down so easily.

Fumikage Tokoyami briefly overpowered him with his ultimate move, Ragnarok. Of course, it took a fully powered Dark Shadow to overpower Re-Destro, whose mechanical legs broke during their clash. Expect him to fight back when his spare legs arrive in My Hero Academia.

3) Skeptic

Skeptic is mainly a support unit for the Paranormal Liberation Front. Don't expect him to be on the frontlines in My Hero Academia Season 6. He works best in a behind-the-scenes role for the villains.

With the use of his puppets and a control room at his disposal, Skeptic is never more dangerous than when he's behind a computer screen. He could deal a lot of damage with his surveillance alone.

Back when the Meta Liberation Army fought the League of Villains, he could easily track down every single member with his satellites. With that in mind, Skeptic could turn the tides of this war in the same manner.

2) Mr. Compress

The original members of the League of Villains had many seasons to develop their characters and backstories.

However, the sole exception lies with Mr. Compress. Barely anything is known about his past or why he became a villain in the first place. My Hero Academia needs to give him the spotlight for once. He is a very entertaining fighter with the ability to compress anything he touches.

Perhaps he still has a few tricks up his sleeve in Season 6. Even someone like Magne got a showcase in the League of Villains. It's about time Mr. Compress did something meaningful in My Hero Academia.

1) Kyudai Garaki

Nothing is going right for AFO's former doctor. His cover has been completely blown, now that everybody knows he runs the Jaku Hospital. Mirko also managed to find his laboratory in a desperate attempt to ruin Shigaraki's operation.

The Pro Heroes will do everything it takes to bring him to justice, especially Shota Aizawa and Present Mic. Time is running out for Kyudai, but he is not without resources. With the help of the High-End Nomu, he won't be an easy target in My Hero Academia.

His only goal is to ensure that Shigaraki wakes up and unleashes a wave of Decay on everybody. Remember, he will be directly responsible for however powerful Shigaraki ends up being.

