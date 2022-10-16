My Hero Academia season 6: Can Hawks’ actions be justified?

Hawks was forced to make a really tough decision in the latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6.

With his cover blown in the Paranormal Liberation Front, he was left with no choice but to act quickly. Hawks wanted to bring Twice into custody, but a few complications got in the way. My Hero Academia season 6 brought forth the most shocking death scene in the series.

Many viewers will be arguing over whether or not Hawks was justified in his actions. The moral ambiguity of this situation will drive much of the discourse surrounding My Hero Academia season 6. There really isn't an easy answer to this difficult question.

Hawks' actions were born of necessity in My Hero Academia season 6

Hawks gave Twice a chance to surrender peacefully

The third episode of My Hero Academia season 6 is largely dedicated to Hawks' final confrontation with Twice and Dabi. After revealing his true intentions, Hawks gave Twice a chance to give himself up. However, the villain had a mental breakdown over the hero's deceptive actions.

Remember, Twice previously failed the League of Villains when he introduced them to the Shie Hassaikai, which resulted in Magne's death. Twice blamed himself for the incident, and now history repeats itself. He trusted Hawks and spoke highly of him to the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Either way, Hawks didn't use lethal force until Dabi arrived, forcing a fight between all parties involved. With his swift movement and careful use of his Fierce Wings Quirk, the hero landed a killing blow on Twice.

It's a tragic moment that will likely divide fans

Hawks and Twice have a significant following in the fanbase. There will be fierce debate over whether or not Hawks made the right call in My Hero Academia season 6. Some would argue that his actions were unnecessarily cruel.

Twice supporters believe that Hawks manipulated somebody with a mental illness, then killed him after he was no longer useful. The latter could've been avoided if Hawks was given the right backup. Both Midnight and Cementoss have special abilities that subdue targets without killing them.

Of course, it's easier to say that in hindsight. Heroes can't account for every single possibility in My Hero Academia season 6. What happened to Hawks and Twice was a life-or-death situation.

Hawks didn't have any other choice

Twice is a very tragic and sympathetic figure. He only wanted to make friends with people. With that said, he is still a wanted criminal who provides assistance to Tomura Shigaraki, whose main goal is to destroy society itself. Twice is also capable of cloning several powerful villains.

Hawks could not let Twice escape in that situation. There is a strong possibility that he would eventually learn how to properly make copies of Gigantomachia or the High-End Nomu. If that were the case, millions of lives would be lost. Twice's backstory is no excuse for what he's doing now.

It should also be noted that Hawks didn't go straight for the kill right away. He gave Twice a chance to stand down, but the villain ultimately refused. Hawks reluctantly murdered Twice when his own life was in danger via Dabi's flames.

