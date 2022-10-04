8 most popular teachers in My Hero Academia

The most popular teachers in My Hero Academia are the ones who fully realize their students’ potential.

“Prestige” is a word that often describes U.A. High School, which is considered a top ranking academy in Japan. That’s no surprise, given their impressive alumni boast the likes of Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata.

Of course, their learning experience all starts with the teachers. Here’s a look at the U.A. teachers who have resonated with the My Hero Academia fanbase. Since there aren't too many of them in this series, there will be popularity discrepencies between the lower ones and higher ones.

Whether it's Aizawa or All Might, these My Hero Academia teachers have their fanbases

8) Snipe

Western cowboy motifs have always been popular in the United States. Despite his lack of screentime in My Hero Academia, Snipe does stand out in his gunslinging ways. He rarely misses a shot with his modified revolvers.

Snipe looks after the third-year students in the Hero Course, which means there's a strong possibility he interacted with the Big Three. Sadly, fans never get to see much from the Pro Hero. More than a few people wanted to see more from Snipe and his expert marksmanship.

7) Ken Ishiyama - Cementoss

Cementoss is yet another underrated My Hero Academia character. The Modern Literature teacher is a humanoid cement block with really high physical stats. According to the Ultra Analysis Book, he maxed out everything besides power, which is rather impressive.

Some fans like Cementoss for his powerful Quirk and would like to see him fight more people. He really is a force to be reckoned with.

6) Sekijiro Kan - Vlad King

Class 1-B has a dedicated fanbase, given their underdog status in My Hero Academia, and their homeroom teacher also has a small following. Vlad King is notable for using a Blood Control Quirk.

Despite paying homage to Count Dracula and Vlad the Impaler, this U.A. teacher is the very definition of a hero. Vlad is fiercely protective of Class 1-B and will do anything to save them. He is also willing to fight Dabi from the League of Villains. Even if it was a mere clone, Vlad certainly didn't know that.

5) Sorahiko Torino - Gran Torino

Kohei Horikoshi loves his Star Wars references in My Hero Academia. If someone like Izuku Midoriya were to be Luke Skywalker, then Gran Torino is basically Yoda. He is that short elderly mentor who can still beat up powerful villains, such as Nomu from the Hosu Incident.

Although he retired from his homeroom duties at U.A. High School, Torino is still a very wise teacher in My Hero Academia. He taught Midoriya how to properly use the OFA Quirk without hurting himself.

4) Nemuri Kayama - Midnight

Midnight is the residential fanservice character in My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi isn’t afraid to show off her best assets, which include a dominant personality and a slightly sadistic streak.

Even so, the Modern Hero Art History teacher is very protective of her students. Her sociable nature makes it very easy for the students to get along with her. For that reason, she was assigned to give Class 1-A their hero names.

Midnight certainly has a way with words and that much is certain.

3) Hizashi Yamada - Present Mic

Present Mic always turns up the volume when he grabs people's attention. He might seem like a mere radio host, but this English teacher backs up his boasts on the battlefield. Present Mic is a reliable Pro Hero who also serves as the occasional narrator for the series.

Fans have also enjoyed his interactions with Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia. Their conflicting personalities are a good source of humor. Aizawa often plays the straight man to Present Mic's wild antics.

2) Shota Aizawa - Eraser Head

The main protagonist of My Hero Academia is currently attending Class 1-A. No matter what, it’s homeroom teacher who is going to get a lot of focus in this series. Aizawa is a disciplined man with very strict teaching methods. He strikes fear and respect into the hearts of many.

With that said, Aizawa cares a lot about his students and their future. His tough love stems from a traumatic childhood experience, which is explained over the course of the series. Fans can sympathize with Aizawa over losing a loved one.

1) Toshinori Yagi - All Might

It’s no surprise that All Might would secure the top spot on this list. The Symbol of Peace earned his title by saving many lives with a smile on his face. It’s exactly why Midoriya looks up to him in My Hero Academia.

All Might is a faculty member at the U.A. and personally oversaw Midoriya’s development. Fans love his lessons for their conventional wisdom and great sense of humor. In many ways, the teacher really is like his student in My Hero Academia. They both learn a lot from each other.

