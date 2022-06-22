My Hero Academia: How does Hawks’ Quirk work?

Hawks can use more than just the power of flight in My Hero Academia.

Ranked number two in the Hero Billboards, Hawks is a reliable asset for rescue missions and combat situations. It all begins and ends with the Fierce Wings Quirk, which is arguably his most notable feature. With a combination of speed and skill, Hawks can beat a lot of fighters in the series.

Please note that there are some manga spoilers at the end of the article.

Fierce Wings allows Hawks to fly at incredible speeds in My Hero Academia

Fierce Wings is classified as a Mutant Quirk. It gives Hawks a pair of large red wings. Predictably, this allows him to fly in the air, which is a very rare trait in My Hero Academia.

The Ultra Analysis Book lists his speed as 6/6, which means it's completely maxed out. Hawks can soar through the skies with the greatest agility. This makes it easier to rescue civilians in the nick of time.

Hawks is also strong enough to carry a person while using his wings, which makes him a reliable mode of transportation. Fumikage Tokoyami got to see this technique firsthand when his mentor took him out for a flight.

Hawks can detach feathers and control them

Fierce Wings also lets the user manipulate dozens of feathers at the same time. Hawks can freely control his feathers with his own mind. Every single feather varies in terms of their strength and size. With that said, they can be used in several different ways in My Hero Academia.

Hawks can use feather blades for offensive purposes, allowing him to pierce through objects at high speeds. He can also use those feathers to carry other civilians to safety.

Hawks can even break the fall of buildings with his power. He has a really powerful Mutant Quirk in this series.

Of course, the more feathers Hawks uses, the less effective his wings are. He needs to be careful when conserving them in My Hero Academia.

Hawks also has a stated weakness to fire-based attacks. His feather can regrow, but the extent depends on the damage that was dealt to them.

Sadly, Hawks' powers have been greatly weakened

During the Paranormal Liberation War, Dabi had a direct confrontation with Hawks since the latter was a double agent going against him.

Dabi used the Blueflame Quirk to severely burn Hawks and his wings. Hawks barely recovered from the incident, but it left some lasting damage.

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 revealed that Hawks now uses prosthetics for his wings. By doing so, he can maintain previous speeds. However, because of his shortened wings, he can no longer carry people and fly at the same time.

Hawks also carries two katanas to replace his lost feather blades.

