My Hero Academia Chapter 354: What happened to Hawks and his wings?

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 reveals that Hawks is no longer fighting at 100%, given what happened to his wings.

With that said, nobody is going to hold back in the final war. Hawks and a special team of heroes are currently fighting All For One right now. The villain must rely on his life support mask just to survive.

Unfortunately, All For One isn't the only person dealing with crippling setbacks. Hawks also revealed the extent of his injuries from Dabi in the previous war. Sadly, he is not the same fighter as before in My Hero Academia Chapter 354. He cannot use Fierce Wings like he did previously.

My Hero Academia Chapter 354: An explanation of what happened to Hawks and his wings

Fierce Wings is a powerful Mutant Quirk that gives him bright red feathers. These can be used to maintain high altitudes at ridiculous speeds. He can also control the direction of each feather, in a similar vein to throwing knives. Sadly, Hawks needs to rely on prosthetics now, so it's not the same anymore.

Dabi severely burned Hawks in the Paranormal Liberation War

Long before My Hero Academia Chapter 354, Hawks was a double agent for the Paranormal Liberation Front. Dabi eventually discovered his secret during the ensuing war, having burned his wings to a crisp.

Fire is a major weakness for Hawks, so he was lucky to survive the encounter. Had it not been for his student Fumikage Tokoyami, the Pro Hero certainly would've perished. Hawks was able to heal up after the war ended, but not without some very serious injuries.

Hawks now has prosthetic wings

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 354, Hawks must now wear prosthetic wings. Despite her best efforts, Recover Girl was unable to fully heal his damaged feathers. All For One even mocks him for this.

Keep in mind that Dabi's Blueflame Quirk burns at 2000 degrees Celsius. His fire is even hotter than Endeavor's Hellflame Quirk. It's no wonder that Hawks suffered grievous injuries in the Paranormal Liberation War.

Hawks now has to rely on his prosthetic wings in order to maintain his previous speed. Even worse, the Pro Hero can no longer use the red feather blades like he used to. Hawks compensate for this with two katana blades. At the very least, he can still fight someone like All For One.

Of course, that doesn't mean he is willing give up

The odds may be against him in My Hero Academia Chapter 354, but that doesn't mean Hawks will give up. In fact, he even jokingly states that both he and All For One are crippled fighters now.

Even in the face of danger, heroes must remain firm in their resolve. My Hero Academia Chapter 354 proves this with Hawks. While he isn't the fighter he used to be, he can rely on his teammates for extra assistance.

Fumikage once again provides support in My Hero Academia Chapter 354. With the help of Kyoka Jiro, they managed to rescue Hawks in his time of need.

