My Hero Academia chapter 354: Hawks and Endeavor go up against AFO, Jirou arrives with Tokoyami

My Hero Academia chapter 354 focuses on one of the three most anticipated fights in this arc. Hawks and Endeavor battle All for One in the Gunga Mountains, and readers understand the plans that the heroes have concocted.

When things seem to go south, however, help arrives from two Class 1-A students. Jirou’s whereabouts were unknown to readers so far, and to see her spring into action like this in My Hero Academia chapter 354 has soothed a lot of fans.

My Hero Academia chapter 354 shows Jirou and Tokoyami coming to the top heroes’ rescue

In the last chapter, the news of Shoto’s victory over Dabi was spread across the battlefields, inspiring the heroes. Kirishima and Mina confronted Midnight’s killer in the ruins of Jaku hospital, while Aoyama was cornered by a new villain, Kuneida.

Present Mic and Shoji went up against a gigantic Spinner in Central Hospital. And in the Gunga Mountains, Endeavor received the news of his youngest son detaining his eldest.

My Hero Academia chapter 354 is titled Oopsie Daisy.

AFO vs. the top two heroes

My Hero Academia chapter 354 starts with a flashback to the planning stage, where Hawks pointed out that AFO uses his mask as a breathing apparatus. Stain’s records from Tartarus stated that AFO could not survive without his mask. However, the heroes did not have the necessary numbers and had to take AFO’s quirk into account. They opted for a smaller team with as much offensive power as they could muster.

Endeavor vs. AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 354 (image via Shueisha)

Back in the present, Endeavor blocks AFO’s air attack with Hell Curtain. Hawks uses this distraction to attack AFO with flying feathers, but he easily stops them.AFO taunts Hawks that even Recovery Girl could not heal his wings, making the hero dependent on prosthetics. Hawks realizes that while they must use short-range attacks on AFO to keep him away from the ground, they must also avoid his touch in order to protect their quirks.

AFO realizes that Endeavor’s attacks are getting past his defenses and he can’t use his offensive attacks. Additionally, Hawks is looking for any openings to attack from the sides. Therefore, AFO resorts to verbal attacks and notes aloud that the heroes are out of sync. He asks Endeavor why he is not pleased that Shoto has defeated Dabi, reminding him that everyone’s diligent work is being wasted due to his lack of focus.

Unexpected help

Hawks' opinion on Endeavor's state (Image via Shueisha)

AFO then says that he has always been intrigued by Endeavor’s quest for power, and that is how he found Toya. He reminds Endeavor that Toya’s body was never recovered, implying that AFO was the one who took the boy from Sekoto peak.

Hawks realizes that for someone like Endeavor, who has dedicated his life to atone for the things he has done, being indifferent to such taunts about the past is impossible.

Hawks and Endeavor in need of help (Image via Shueisha)

Hawks understands that it was a good call to keep Endeavor away from Dabi for the final fight, since there is no way the Flame hero would have won. It was right to assign him to this fight with Hawks for support. However, before Hawks could try to calm him down, an enraged Endeavor tries to attack AFO but gets severely injured in the process. As AFO rounds on Hawks, the Winged Hero realizes that he won’t survive the following attack.

But at that very moment, Jirou appears on top of a flying Tokoyami and protects Hawks with her heartbeat wall. As Hawks pleads with them to get away from AFO, Tokoyami reminds his mentor that they can also team up against the villain. AFO taunts them that flies like the two Class 1-A students are barely fodder for his power, but Jirou replies that he should save such talk for after he has won.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 354 proves that people who are close to Endeavor, such as Shoto in chapter 353 and Hawks in this one, realized long ago that Endeavor would not be able to fight Dabi and survive. His guilt makes him unable to do the needs to be done. However, this is an open secret, which allows AFO to mercilessly needle it for his own benefit.

Hawks and Tokoyami's last team-up (Image via Shueisha)

Hawks acts like the voice of reason both in the flashback and in the ongoing fight. However, he too loses his cool when it comes to someone he cares for, as seen from his momentary lapse of control when Tokoyami enters the fight. He mistakenly started to use his name instead of the hero alias, and his expression showed guilt when Tokoyami wanted to work together.

My Hero Academia chapter 354 answers a question about whether Hawks’ wings were real. Many readers raised the issue that his wings could not have grown back in such a short span, and this assuages that doubt.

Jirou's Heartbeat Wall in My Hero Academia chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Jirou’s whereabouts were also a point of concern for the readers. Interestingly, My Hero Academia chapter 354 puts Earphone Jack as the main aggressor while Tsukuyomi plays a more supportive role. This is intriguing considering that Dark Shadow is one of the best offensive quirks in Class 1-A, while Jirou has always been portrayed as more of a scout and a spy.

