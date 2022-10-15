My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3: Heroes surround Gunga Villa, Twice confronts Hawks and Dabi enters the fray

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 focused mainly on the heroes’ charge into Jaku General Hospital to arrest Doctor Garaki. The latter half of the episode showed Team Edgeshot beginning their attack upon the Gunga Mountain Villa, the current base for the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Season 6 episode 3 explored the Gunga Villa operation in more detail, proving that the series is all set to take a much darker turn. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 summary and highlights

Heroes seal off all the exits out of Gunga Villa

Midnight puts the villains to sleep (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3, titled One’s Justice, began with units of Team Edgeshot sealing off the exits from Gunga Vila, trapping the villains inside. On the frontlines, Kaminari absorbed the wide-range electricity attack launched by the vice-commander, who tried to increase the voltage. However, he was stopped by Edgeshot who immobilized him and several other villains at once by using Thousand Sheet Pierce.

Midnight used the opening created by Edgeshot to use her Quirk to send all of the villains around into a deep sleep, and Kamui Woods captured some of the smaller fry using Pre-emptive Binding: Lacquered Chain Prison. The rest were immobilized by Mudman, while Shemage’s mushrooms disoriented them, preventing them from resisting.

Amajiki and Tokoyami shine

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 moved on to the unit composed of Fatgum, Amajiki, and Tokoyami, who were tasked with sealing off the hidden exit connected to the basement hall. Amajiki used Multiple Manifestations: Chimera Centaur to hold back the villains outside, while Tokoyami used his strongest Dark Shadow attack, Ragnarok, to smash through the hidden passage, breaking straight into the basement hall.

Re-Destro used his Quirk, Stress, to resist Dark Shadow’s attack, almost overpowering him. But the metal implants holding his foot together fell apart, and Dark Shadow flung him back into the hall. The latter warned Tokoyami of a sinister presence in the basement, referring to Gigantomachia. However, Fatgum reassured him that the giant metahuman would not wake up without Shigaraki’s command.

Twice confronts Hawks

Hawks restrains Twice (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The highlight of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 was undoubtedly the intense confrontation between Hawks and Twice. Bubaigawara was shocked when the hero cornered him during the raid, restraining him with the deadly feathers. He kept asking Hawks why he was doing this, but the latter refused to acknowledge him.

Hawks kept explaining that he couldn’t let Bubaigawara use his Duplication Quirk and risk sabotaging the mission, adding that if the villain surrendered, he would help him repent and begin a fresh life.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 showed Bubaigawara remembering the past when Chisaki killed one of their comrades and blew apart Mr. Compress’ arm. He realized that he had made the same mistake once again, blindly trusting someone and putting his friends in harm’s way.

Hawks overpowers Twice

Bubaigawara scoffed at Hawks, asking if heroes tricked people and took advantage of their trust. The winged hero asked him to stop resisting, admitting that Bubaigawara was a kind person who he didn’t want to fight. But the latter stated that he didn’t care about himself and was an embodiment of his friends’ hopes and dreams. He multiplied rapidly and attacked Hawks, but the clones were instantly destroyed by Hawks’ high-speed attack.

The #2 Pro hero confessed that he had specifically created high-speed attacks to deal with persistent villains, slashing his target with his feathers. Bubaigawara went on an emotional rant about the human side of villains that heroes neither knew nor cared about, musing that this was the second time he had gotten them into a mess.

Dabi ambushes Hawks

Dabi calls Hawks by his real name (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Bubaigawara unleashed a final, desperate attempt which Hawks easily shut down but was prevented from killing the villain by a stream of blue flames filling the room. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 showed Dabi turning the tables on the situation as the hero flew off with Bubaigawara to escape the range of the fire.

Dabi repeatedly attacked, which Hawks managed to avoid, but at the cost of having much of his wings burned off. He told Dabi that he would have burned his own comrade with such an attack, who remarked that heroes were known to save people in the nick of time. Hawks asked what gave him away, to which Dabi answered that he had never trusted him in the first place.

The hero realized he was at a disadvantage and decided to prioritize his mission and carry Bubaigawara out of there to eliminate further problems. However, his prisoner escaped, asking Dabi to burn the enemy. Hawks used the fire as a distraction to escape through the window and intercept Bubaigawara through the door. But Hawks momentarily froze mid-attack in shock when Dabi called him by his real name, Keigo Takami.

Twice saves Toga and Mr. Compress

Despite being heavily injured, Bubaigawara escaped outside and managed to create a single clone. Right then, a jet of blue flames exploded out of the room, faintly showing Hawks posed to strike. The clone went off with the intent to protect his friends, finding Toga and Mr. Compress restrained by a Hero. He stabbed the hero with a knife, releasing them, and began apologizing for once again leading them straight into a trap.

Bubaigawara apologized to Toga for letting her get hurt, admitting that he could not duplicate anymore. Toga tried to hug the clone, which began melting off. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 ended with him monologuing about how he continually fell in life, getting tricked repeatedly.

The final scene showed Bubaigawara lying on the floor, with blood dripping down the edge of the corridor, while Dabi’s blue flames continued to burn the metal fence. His last words were that he was happy to have been here.

My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 4 preview

The title of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 is revealed to be Inheritance. The preview shows Hawks being attacked by an enraged Dabi for killing Bubaigawara. But the episode’s focus will shift back to Jaku General Hospital, where the High-End Nomus prove to be formidable opponents for the heroes.

The preview also shows Mirko locked in combat with one of the Nomus while Endeavor and others face off against the rest of the High-Ends. The preview narration asks if there is any way to deal with a Nomu with the ability of Super-Regeneration.

