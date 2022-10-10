My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 3: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 ended with the heroes’ simultaneous raids in full-swing. At Jaku Hospital, Mirko found her way into Doctor Garaki’s secret lab, but was forced to take on four High-End Nomus at once, with another one going off to prevent the other heroes from entering the morgue. At Gunga Mountain Villa, the fight between the heroes and the villains has begun, with the heroes making the first move.

Season 6 episode 2 showed Kaminari taking a stand as his desire to protect Jirou and his friends from harm strengthened his will to fight. My Hero Academia season 6 is proving to be fast-paced and action-heavy from the very beginning and the upcoming episode will likely show the battle intensifying.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3

Release Date

Season 6 episode 3 title (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 is airing on a weekly basis from October 1, 2022 onwards. Season 6 episode 3 will be telecast on Japanese television on October 15, 2022 at 5:30 pm JST. International viewers will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 am (PST)

Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 am (MT)

Central Standard Time - 04:30 am (CST)

Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 am (EST)

British Summer Time - 10:30 am (BST)

Central European Summer Time - 11:30 am (CEST)

Indian Standard Time - 3 pm (IST)

Where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 will be telecast in Japan on both Yomuiri TV and Nippon TV. For international viewers, the new season of the series will be available on Crunchyroll, although viewers will require a subscription to access the episodes, as well as older seasons of the anime. Season 6 can also be streamed via Netflix and Hulu. New episodes will be available approximately an hour after the episode is aired on Japanese television.

What to expect in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, along with the preview for season 6 episode 3, have some prominent clues hinting at what is to occur in the upcoming episode. At Gunga Villa, most of the villains began panicking upon finding out that heroes were attacking, with half the people scrambling to flee, while the other half rushed towards the site of the battle.

Dabi, however, was shown to be walking in the opposite direction. His cynical nature in the series suggests that he is not someone who would fall for Hawks’ charms and disclose vital information the way Bubaigawara did. The villain in charge of security, known as Skeptic, scoured his security system but was unable to find him anywhere.

However, the preview for the upcoming chapter shows Hawks still within the premises, after having captured Bubaigawara to prevent his Quirk from causing chaos and confusion among the heroes. The narrator also warned that Hawks has made his move too early, suggesting that his plans will be foiled somehow.

Season 6 episode 3 might show Dabi figuring out Hawks' whereabouts, with the two facing off against each other. The episode will probably show Mirko catching up with Garaki, but he will probably escape with Shigaraki by activating more Nomus to buy them some more time.

