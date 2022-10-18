My Hero Academia season 6: Studio Bones changes ending sequence to highlight Toga and Twice

Since My Hero Academia season 6 began, Studio Bones has used the opening and ending themes to include many interesting easter eggs. Most of these hidden details foreshadow events that will take place at some point in the season. However, after the release of episode 3, the studio changed the ending sequence to focus on two characters, in particular, Toga and Twice.

The events of episode 3 of My Hero Academia season 6 are directly related to the pair, so Studio Bones wished to honor them by adding some moving scenes to the ending. These scenes are of utmost importance to understanding the relationship between the villains and their future development. Keep reading to learn more about the scenes added.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia season 6.

Toga mourns the death of Twice in the new My Hero Academia season 6 ending sequence

Hawks attacking Twice in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 (Image via Studio Bones)

During the third episode of My Hero Academia season 6, the villain Twice had an encounter with the number two Hero, Hawks. The blonde man was worried about Jin using his Quirk to help Shigaraki create an army that could overwhelm the Heroes. Twice was speechless, as he considered Hawks a personal and close friend.

Sadly, Keigo was tasked by the Hero Commission to eliminate Twice, no matter what. A fierce battle between the two erupted, drawing Dabi’s attention. The black-haired villain tried his best to save his comrade, but it was useless in the end. With a strike from his feather sword, Hawks ended Twice’s life once and for all.

Toga hugging Twice's clone (Image via Studio Bones)

Before his death, Jin sent a clone to warn Toga and the rest about the Hero that had infiltrated the organization. However, upon seeing a hurt Toga, the man decided to use his last moments to say goodbye to his best friend. He took out the pink handkerchief the girl previously gave him and cleaned the blood from her face, thanking destiny for letting him have real friends.

Toga could do nothing but look at the clone of her dear friend disintegrate in front of her eyes. Twice’s clone did not state that he was murdered but did not need to, as Toga understood perfectly well what was occurring. The blonde was left hugging a melting clone and cursing the Heroes for killing someone special to her.

The two scenes added to the My Hero Academia season 6 ending sequence (Image via Studio Bones)

To commemorate such a tragic moment, Studio Bones removed the previous scene of Toga and Twice dancing at the end. Instead, they added two of the most important moments between Twice and Toga to the ending sequence of My Hero Academia season 6.

The first added scene shows Toga wrapping up a pink handkerchief on her fellow villain’s head. Twice is crying, shocked at how kind Toga is being to him. The second scene contains a saddened Toga looking over to the spot where her friend used to be. There is no one there anymore, implying that Twice has died.

Why are these moments so important for Toga and Twice?

Toga helping Twice in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

After Overhaul was introduced to My Hero Academia, Twice and Toga were tasked with keeping an eye on the Shie Hassaikai. The two villains were furious at the mask-wearing man for killing one of their friends, Mange. Jin, in particular, felt guilty for not being able to save one of the few friends he had in the world.

While the villain duo were fighting the Heroes, Twice’s mask was ripped, revealing a part of his face to the world. As the villain was unaware of his identity as the original Jin at the time, he began panicking, thinking that he would split at any moment. Not wanting her friend to suffer any longer, Toga used her handkerchief to cover the part of Twice’s head that was showing.

Jin saving Toga in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Later, during the My Villain Academia arc of the series, Toga had one of the most difficult battles of her entire life. While the blonde girl was victorious in the end, she was gravely injured and needed medical attention immediately. Unfortunately, there was no one around who could give her a blood transfusion, so her comrades feared the worst.

Fortunately, Twice had the idea to create a clone of Himiko, which would have the blood needed to save the young girl’s life. Once she woke up, Toga was extremely grateful for what Jin had done. Toga was used to society treating her like nothing more than a monster. She never expected anyone to worry so much about her.

Toga and Twice in My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

From that moment on, Toga and Twice became as close as brothers. The two had been rejected by society in the past and believed that no one in the world could love them as they were. Thankfully, they found each other, two outcasts that just needed someone to understand and accept them.

Sadly, this beautiful friendship was cut short during episode 3 of My Hero Academia season 6. Hawks killing Twice was devastating for Toga. She had experienced so many special moments with Jin, only for them to be taken away while she could do nothing but observe.

The changes in the ending sequence are meant to symbolize Toga’s loss. The girl went from happily dancing with one of her best friends to mourning their death in just one episode. The scene will play a significant role in Toga’s character development later in the series. She will begin to question if the Heroes are truly the saviors of the world.

Final thoughts

Toga will never forget Twice (Image via Studio Bones)

Despite their status as villains, Toga and Twice are two of the most sympathetic characters in My Hero Academia. They were not born with the innate desire to cause harm, but society forced them to fill the role of villains from a young age. The duo had no choice but to become what Hero Society expected of them.

Toga and Twice managed to find real friendship in the League of Villains, which was sadly taken away by Hawks. This will forever remain one of the biggest tragedies in My Hero Academia. The tribute Studio Bones had prepared for the occasion worked perfectly in illustrating how devastating Twice’s death was for Toga.

