My Hero Academia season 6 Dub is finally out: How and where to watch it

My Hero Academia season 6's English Dub's release date was October 15, 2022. Thus, that means fans who skipped out on the subs can finally watch it. However, this anime's English Dub isn't available on most platforms. If fans want to watch the show in English legally, they will need to subscribe to Crunchyroll.

It's worth mentioning that the Japanese Sub has already been out for two weeks. Crunchyroll currently has the first three episodes subtitled, with only the first episode currently dubbed.

Season 6 primarily covers the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the official manga.

How and where to watch My Hero Academia season 6 English Dub

You will see something similar to this on Crunchyroll (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll has several tiers, but you only need the one with the lowest subscription fee (Fan) to access and find the show's English Dub. Here is what you can do to watch the new episodes:

Log in to Crunchyroll. Search for "My Hero Academia." Select the one that says "My Hero Academia (Dubs)." Do not select the one that doesn't state "Dubs," as that's the subtitled version. Keep going through the new seasons until you eventually arrive at "Season 6 (English Dub)".

From there, you just need to click on S6 E114 - A Quiet Beginning to watch the first episode of season 6. The remaining episodes will be added in the upcoming days. If fans are curious to know the exact date each new episode will air, they will have to check Crunchyroll's Schedule page.

Is this anime's sixth season on Netflix?

A promotional image for Season 6 (Image via Bones)

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia fans won't be able to find the English version of the show on Netflix. The anime and its movies aren't even available for US residents on the platform. There is also no news related to the show getting an English adaptation on this subscription service.

Is this anime's sixth season on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers also won't find an English season 6 on this service for free. The service does have the Japanese version of the episodes, but they cost $1.99 per episode. Similarly, some of the series' movies are available to rent or buy at various prices.

Is this anime's sixth season on HIDIVE?

Sadly, HIDIVE does not have any content related to the My Hero Academia series. There is no news about bringing the series over to HIDIVE either.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6?

This scene happens in the second episode of this season (Image via Bones)

The full season hadn't been released by the time this article was written. However, some episodes have already aired, and anime fans already have an idea of what will be featured in the entire season.

For instance, the first episode features the Jaku Hospital Raid and the Nomus fighting various heroes like Endeavor, Eraserhead, and Present Mic. Viewers also get to see Dr. Kyudai's Quirk for the first time.

There will be some tearjerkers to expect in the later episodes. Several anime fans are excited to watch the show in English, and can't wait to tune in to Crunchyroll.

