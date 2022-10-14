How and where to watch the new Urusei Yatsura anime

The 2022 version of Urusei Yatsura has finally aired its first episode and some anime fans will be wondering how and where they can watch it. The answers to those questions are quite simple, especially in the modern era where every show is seemingly available under some subscription service.

As far as television goes, the new Urusei Yatsura is available on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. This makes it a bit inaccessible to some people, so this guide will primarily focus on the network subscriptions that anime fans can use to watch this show.

This guide also won't cover websites that illegally host the show. Only official methods are listed here.

The new Urusei Yatsura anime is on HIDIVE

HIDIVE subscribers can see the new version (Image via HIDIVE)

The easiest way to legally watch this show online is through the HIDIVE service. HIDIVE membership costs $4.99 a month, but there is a 7-day free offer for new subscribers. If one has never heard of HIDIVE before, some of its other notable shows include:

Call of the Night

Lupin the Third

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

The Promised Neverland

Made in Abyss

Maid Sama!

Vinland Saga

Fate/stay Night

Once a person signs up for the service, they can simply search for Urusei Yatsura on the site to instantly find this anime. From there, watching the episodes should be pretty self-explanatory.

Is this show available on Crunchyroll?

A screenshot of the new show's animation (Image via David Production)

Unfortunately, there have been no news or announcements regarding this anime debuting on the Crunchyroll platform. As of right now, this show is exclusive to HIDIVE as far as online subscriptions go. It is worth mentioning that the 12 movies associated with the 1981 original series are available on Crunchyroll.

Is this show available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Like with Crunchyroll, this anime is not available on Netflix. However, Netflix has less content for fans of the original series, as it doesn't even have any of the movies.

This show is not available on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers to the service only have access to Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer, and that's with ads by default.

Summary of the 2022 version of the Urusei Yatsura anime

Lum Invader is colorful-looking girl, Ataru is the guy (Image via David Production)

The show's plot starts off with the womanizing Ataru being selected to represent humanity in a bizarre duel against the alien oni that essentially boils down to him needing to grab Lum Invader's horn. She misinterprets his motivations, leading her to think that Ataru wants to marry her.

The show is still as cheeky as the original series, meaning that anybody who loved the 1981 version should feel right at home with this version. There's a lot of charm in its brilliant animation and classic characters, so even new people can enjoy watching it.

On a related note, Urusei Yatsura doesn't release an entire batch of episodes all at once. HIDIVE already has the first episode and has confirmed that more episodes are on the way.

Fans curious to see more should check out HIDIVE's schedule page for the latest news as it happens.

