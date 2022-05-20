Urusei Yatsura anime: Release date, trailer, key visual, and more revealed

A new trailer dropped for the Urusei Yatsura anime and there is plenty to unpack aside from its stunning new visuals. The original Urusei Yatsura anime was an iconic part of the 80s, being chock full of 195 episodes of fun and zany adventures featuring Ataru and Lum Invader.

The series ended in 1986, and the new Urusei Yatsura anime is scheduled for a release date in October 2022. That's a 36-year difference. The latest trailer doesn't deviate far from the original artstyle, yet it's modernized for a new generation of potential fans to enjoy it.

The following is a hyperlink to the official website (it's in Japanese):

What you should know about the Urusei Yatsura anime

The above YouTube video shows the new 35-second trailer buzzing online as of late. It simply starts as the viewer can see an old retro TV before zooming in to see Ataru at school. It then transitions to Lum Invader doing a pose before the logo appears. Viewers are then treated to a small montage of scenes featuring familiar characters, such as Shinobu Miyake and Shutaro Mendo.

The new artstyle is clean and vibrant, and the animation captures the old show's charm. It's only 35 seconds long, so there isn't much to analyze regarding the characters and story.

Release date

The release date is shown on the right side (Image via David Production)

The new Urusei Yatsura anime is scheduled for an October release date. No specific day is listed, but there is some other information that curious viewers might wish to know. Here is a succinct summary of such details:

Studio: David Production

David Production Network: Fuji TV (as a part of Noitamina)

Fuji TV (as a part of Noitamina) Lum Invader VA: Sumire Uesaka

Sumire Uesaka Ataru VA: Hiroshi Kamiya

Hiroshi Kamiya Shinobu VA: Maaya Uchida

Maaya Uchida Shutaro VA: Mamoru Miyano

This new anime series will also be known as Urusei Yatsura Allstars. The voice actors are different from the original series, but they have played several famous roles in the past, and the few soundbites seem promising.

Some familiar names working on the new project include:

Hideya Takashi (director for some episodes in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Yasuhiro Kimura (director for some episodes in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Yūko Kakihara (writer for Cells At Work!)

Key visuals

How Lum looks in the new show (Image via David Production)

If readers can't look at YouTube videos for whatever reason, this section will be dedicated to some key visuals associated with the new series. One of the most noteworthy parts of these new screenshots is that the characters look highly recognizable to any fans of the original show.

Ataru is getting into some trouble (Image via David Production)

The new Urusei Yatsura anime will still have plenty of funny moments based on the few seconds shown in the trailer. Also, the animation is pretty good from the little shown thus far.

Shinobu Miyake still has her surprising strength in the new show (Image via David Production)

Remember, the new Urusei Yatsura anime is due for an October 2022 release date. There are currently no announcements about it having English dubs.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you hyped to see the new Urusei Yatsura anime? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen