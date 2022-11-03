My Hero Academia chapter 372: Koda realizes the full potential of his Quirk

My Hero Academia chapter 372 finally explains why Koji Koda suddenly grew horns on his head.

The Class 1-A student will likely get his last major showcase before the series ends with the final war. As the battle rages on near Central Hospital, Koda is doing everything he can to keep the mutant army at bay. He even got a powerful upgrade to his Quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 372.

Anivoice is a very underrated power with a lot of versatility. With a little bit of motivation, Koda put it to great use in My Hero Academia chapter 372. Here's a look at what he did against Spinner and his powerful forces.

Koji Koda finally realizes his Quirk potential in My Hero Academia chapter 372

A basic summary of the Anivoice Quirk

Before discussing what happened in My Hero Academia chapter 372, readers should know how Anivoice is supposed to work. Koda is able to communicate with the entire animal kingdom, whether bugs or birds. With that said, this special ability is limited by his vocal range.

Despite having a heteromorphic appearance, Koda is not a Mutant Quirk user. Anivoice is classified under the Emitter-type category. However, it's very likely that Koda inherited his rock head from a potential ancestor with a Mutant Quirk.

It turns out that Koda can also partially transform in My Hero Academia chapter 372. The jagged spikes on his rock head can somehow grow in size. Of course, the recent chapters indicate that it is related to his Anivoice Quirk and it is seen that Koda is finally getting a handle on his abilities.

Here's a look at what his transformation does

My Hero Academia chapter 372 addresses Koda's weaknesses with his limited vocal range. The raw scans indicate that his spiky horns can reach faraway animals by using his feelings alone. With his latest transformation, he can increase the size and scope of the Anivoice Quirk.

Based on raw scans, Koda has a new technique known as Hitchcock Buzz. The name is likely a reference to his other super moves:

Hitchcock Birds : Koda can use birds to block the opponent's vision

: Koda can use birds to block the opponent's vision Bugging Out: Koda is able to summon a swarm of inects

Koda uses Hitchcock Buzz to attack the mutant general in My Hero Academia chapter 372. Spinner is barely able to string coherent sentences together, which is why the mutant general is doing all the talking for him. Koda rightfully sees him as a major threat in the Central Hospital raid.

Koda remembers what his parents told him

Time to add Koda's Dad in the rare Good Dads in MHA list

My Hero Academia chapter 372 gives some context to Koda's newfound confidence. He remembers what his mother told him regarding her own heteromorphic appearance. Despite the discrimination she faced, his father still cared for her and even complimented her horns.

Recent chapters have had a very strong focus on mutant politics. While it could've been introduced a lot sooner, it was nice to see Horikoshi give Koda something meaningful to do in the final arc.

Unfortunately, not everybody can be like Koda's father, given what Mezo Shoji went through in his childhood. Still, there is a brighter future waiting for hero society if people like Koda and Shoji have their voices heard. The Central Hospital will dictate the next few decades for the entire mutant race.

