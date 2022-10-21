My Hero Academia Chapter 370 brings mutant politics under the limelight

Mutant Quirk users finally got the spotlight in My Hero Academia Chapter 370.

The past several chapters have been spent on heroes fighting Shigaraki at the floating U.A. Kohei Horikoshi is now shifting his focus with My Hero Academia Chapter 370. Readers will be taking a deeper look at mutant politics, right before the inevitable Spinner versus Shoji matchup.

Historically, Mutant Quirk users have been discriminated against for their inhuman appearance. Some of these issues were even addressed in My Hero Academia Chapter 370. With the series nearing its end, it's now or never for Mezo Shoji. The Class 1-A student takes center stage in the next few chapters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Readers get more insight into mutant discrimination

At least 15,000 people are marching towards the Central Hospital in My Hero Academia Chapter 370. Most of them look up to Spinner as their leader, even going as far as to wear his merchandise.

A large gathering of Mutant Quirk users showed their disdain towards Rock Lock for not understanding their struggles. They even called Koji Koda a "traitor" for not aligning himself with them. Meanwhile, a former general of the Paranormal Liberation Front gave a big speech about mutant politics:

He brings up how mutants have been exterminated in the past

He says counseling has never worked for his people

He points out that non-Mutants will always be the majority

Some of them even believe they would've been much better off without a Mutant Quirk. My Hero Academia Chapter 370 shows that while society has progressed in the years since, there are still major problems. Many villains believe that heroes failed them in their desperate time of need.

There will likely be a mixed reaction from readers

Understandably, some readers will have issues with how racism is addressed in My Hero Academia Chapter 370. Mutant discrimination is rarely brought up in the context of the series. Now all of a sudden, it's a major point of contention in the final war, even though it wasn't beforehand.

To be fair, Horikoshi is at the mercy of his editors. According to Volume 32 Extras, he was forced to remove several aspects of the Forest Training Camp, including how Yuga Aoyama was the U.A. traitor.

Perhaps a mutant subplot could've been cut in a similar fashion. Either way, My Hero Academia Chapter 370 made the right call bringing it back. It's either that or getting rid of the storyline altogether, which is not very satisfying. Fans waited several years to see Mezo Shoji's backstory.

Shoji finally gets his time to shine

Speaking of which, My Hero Academia Chapter 370 finally gives Shoji some shine. During a 2021 interview, Horikoshi mentioned he always wanted the hero student to have a bigger role.

Shoji has never been the most important side character, so it's nice to see him get some focus in the recent chapter. He grew up facing the same type of discrimination as Spinner, yet he still became a hero in the end.

It will be interesting to hear what Shoji has to say. His perspective is certainly very different from Spinner's. Their ideological battle is a crucial one for the history of Mutant Quirk users.

