My Hero Academia: 8 most epic character moments from hero students

The students in My Hero Academia don't have to be fully grown adults to make a difference. Not every character gets a chance to shine, but the lucky few do it better than anybody else.

There's a reason why U.A. High School is greatly respected. Izuku Midoriya and his fellow students at the school look set to leave a better and brighter future in My Hero Academia. Whether it's Katsuki Bakugo or Neito Monoma, the students' character development is truly fun to watch.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of their best character moments in the entire series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. It contains manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Shoto Todoroki using fire side of his Quirk, Mirio shielding Eri, and 6 other great character moments in My Hero Academia

1) Monoma laughs at the villains

Neito Monoma always felt that he could never amount to more than just a supporting player. His ability to copy powers means he cannot get stronger on his own. He is completely reliant on others in My Hero Academia.

Regardless, the Class 1-B student fully accepted his role by the end of the series. During the final war, the heroes set up a trap for the villains, which required the use of the Warp Gate Quirk.

Monoma's job was to successfully teleport everybody into their respective battlefields. In a bold move, he laughed maniacally at AFO and the rest of the villains before starting his task.

2) Aoyama completely fools AFO

Yuga Aoyama was born without a Quirk in My Hero Academia. His parents sought help from AFO, but it came at the cost of their son's own servitude.

Aoyama was forced to become a mole for the League of Villains. Although his cover was blown in the U.A. Traitor arc, Izuku Midoriya still believed that Aoyama wanted to be a hero. The Class 1-A students came up with a plan to lure AFO and his minions into a trap.

With the help of Midoriya and his fellow classmates, Aoyama finally overcame his fear of AFO, shooting a laser beam at him. This act of defiance would kickstart the final war in My Hero Academia.

3) Uraraka rescues Midoriya

Ochako Uraraka has saved Izuku Midoriya's life several times in the series. During the Entrance Exams, she used her zero gravity powers to catch him in the air, preventing him from splatting into the ground.

However, there was a more impressive character moment from her during the Joint Training session. Midoriya just unlocked his Blackwhip Quirk, yet he was unable to control its power.

Keep in mind that by this point in the series, Uraraka knew that Midoriya's strength was far superior to everybody else's. Nonetheless, she still risked her life to save him during his moment of need.

With the assistance of Shinso Hitoshi and his brainwashing powers, Uraraka managed to calm Midoriya down and help him regain control of his body.

4) Shoto finally uses the fire side of his Quirk

It's understandable why Shoto Todoroki holds a grudge against his father. Endeavor mistreated his entire family in My Hero Academia. He is indirectly responsible for Shoto getting his scar, along with his mother being put in a mental hospital.

Shoto swore that he would never use the fire side of his Quirk. He also became a cold and distant figure by the time he enrolled at the U.A High School. However, that all changed when he fought Izuku Midoriya in the Sports Festival.

After a heartwarming pep talk, Shoto realized his powers belonged to him and not his father. He gave Midoriya a good fight when he unleashed his fire technique for the first time in My Hero Academia.

Shoto finally stepped outside his father's shadow and became his own person. Best of all, he even won that round against Midoriya.

5) Kirishima returns the favor to Ashido

Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido have a storied history with Gigantomachia. Back in their childhood, they saw a monstrous villain heading towards them. Kirishima was completely frozen in fear at the sight of the creature. However, Ashido built up the courage to confront the villain.

Kirishima developed a massive inferiority complex over the incident. However, after creating a new persona for himself in My Hero Academia, he entered the U.A. High School a braver man.

Kirishima would later repay Ashido for what she did several years later in the Paranormal Liberation War. Gigantomachia went on a rampage across cities, destroying everything in his wake. Right before Ashido got crushed by him, Kirishima saved her at the last moment.

6) Bakugo saves Midoriya from Shigaraki

Katsuki Bakugo eventually regretted his earlier mistreatment of Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia. He secretly wanted to make it up to Midoriya by training him and his multiple Quirks.

At the height of the Paranormal Liberation War, Tomura Shigaraki was about to stab Midoriya several times. At the last second, Bakugo moved his fellow student out of the way and took the blow instead.

This never would've happened in the earlier days of My Hero Academia. After several arcs, it turned out that Bakugo really did care about Midoriya.

7) Mirio shields Eri from a bullet

Mirio Togata called himself Lemillion because he wanted to save a million people in My Hero Academia. Regardless, he would still give up that chance if it meant saving just one life.

During the Shie Haissaikai arc, Mirio promised to protect a little girl named Eri from harm. Right before she could get shot by a Quirk-destroying bullet, he sacrificed his own powers so she wouldn't get hit.

Permeation is among the strongest Transformation Quirks in My Hero Academia. Even then, none of that mattered to Mirio. He simply felt that Eri had suffered enough pain in her life.

8) Deku makes a dramatic return in the final war

Near the end of the final war, everything looked hopeless for the heroes. Tomura Shigaraki was completely overpowered by this point in My Hero Academia. Even without using his Quirks, he was able to take on multiple heroes without breaking a sweat.

Izuku Midoriya was supposed to fight Shigaraki before he was caught in a different portal. It took him a while to reach the floating U.A. In the meantime, Shigaraki caused several hero casualties.

Just when everything seemed bleak for the wounded heroes, Midoriya arrived at the last possible moment. Just like that, he titled the scales to a more favorable outcome. He is the only person who can defeat Shigaraki now.

