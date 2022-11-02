My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers and raw scans: Spinner and Present Mic reach the Hospital as a battle over Kurogiri begins

My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers not only elaborate on how the Central Hospital team was selected but also give readers a glimpse of Kouda and Spinner’s pasts. Kurogiri’s importance to the villains is further emphasized as both sides break into the hospital.

Chapter 371 revealed the tragedies of Shoji’s past and his heroic action of saving a drowning child. It further illustrated how AFO has ruined Spinner’s mental clarity and reduced him to a brain-washed drone for his plan. According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 372 is titled Naked.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to My Hero Academia chapter 372.

My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers tease Spinner and Kouda’s backstory as mutants reevaluate their cause

According to My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers, a flashback reveals that the giant civilian lady had informed Koda and Shoji about the mutant raid on Central hospital, which prompted them to ask Aizawa and All Might to be assigned to that team. Realizing that the villains were not fooled by the false information they leaked, Aizawa asked Present Mic to go to Central Hospital as well.

At present, Shoji and Kouda’s determination makes Present Mic believe that they are stronger than he and his two friends were at that age. Another flashback reveals that Kouda’s father is not a mutant, but he defended his wife when people ridiculed her horned appearance. Kouda’s mother assured the boy that he, too, would have horns someday, which will enhance his quirk.

Shoji attacks Spinner with Octo Expansion while Kouda attacks the PLF General with Hitchcock Buzz. Remembering Ayoyama’s plight, Shoji asks Spinner and the rest of the mutants about the people they want to protect since they all have strong quirks. He reiterates that this attack will only make mutant persecution worse. Another flashback reveals that the villagers gave Shoji that scar when he saved the little girl.

Remembering the time he was forced into isolation, Spinner retorts that nothing will change if the heroes win. He asks the gathered mutants to follow him and barrels through the concrete walls of the hospital. The mutants follow their leader, which causes the police to bring out firearms. Inside the hospital, the doctors and nurses block a room, which prompts a mutant to leave it alone thinking that they must be treating a patient there.

Meanwhile, Spinner remembers AFO telling him that Kurogiri is in the research tower and that he must play a voice recording of Tomura or AFO to awaken the nomu. Kurogiri is crucial to his plan and Spinner can become Tomura’s hero by accomplishing this task. Spinner continues to move forward but soon realizes that no one is following him.

The vision of a young Spinner running by himself illustrates how alone the villain has always been. Present Mic arrives and informs him that Shoji’s speech has moved the people outside and Spinner can never succeed this way. As they both rush towards the tower, My Hero Academia chapter 372 ends with Spinner and Present Mic shouting “Kurogiri” and “Shirakumo”, respectively.

Speculations

My Hero Academia chapter 372 confirms that Spinner’s past is laden with hurt and isolation, and readers can look forward to a more expansive exploration later on. The man is being manipulated by AFO and his desire to become a hero, but his points regarding the heroes’ inaction ring true. This is further illustrated by the police readily using firearms on Mutants.

The room that the doctors have barricaded must be important in the long run. Kurogiri’s exact importance to AFO’s plans is still unclear, but it is interesting that he only responds to Tomura or AFO’s voice. If the trick is about the right frequency, then Present Mic has a chance of reaching Shirakumo trapped inside Kurogiri.

