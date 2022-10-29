My Hero Academia Chapter 371: Fans react to Koda’s potential awakening

Something interesting is definitely going on with Koji Koda in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. By the end of the chapter, the Class 1-A student had suddenly changed his physical appearance.

Many readers are speculating whether or not Koda had a Quirk awakening. Of course, it's entirely possible that he always looked this way, but somehow hid that from everybody to avoid discrimination.

My Hero Academia Chapter 371 continues with its mutant politics subplot as Mezo Shoji fights off Spinner and his mutant followers. While this was going on, Koda wasn't content to just standby and watch. Several people have reacted to his latest change in demeanor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia Chapter 371 readers can only react to a possible Quirk awakening for Koji Koda

💜🧹🐈‍⬛LeashyKitty (Deku)🐈‍⬛🧹💜 @LeashyKitty I love him so much!

#MHA371 My baby Koda looks so grown up and badass!I love him so much! My baby Koda looks so grown up and badass! 😭 I love him so much! 💚#MHA371 https://t.co/YRGjBHAjI2

Before going any further, some context needs to be provided for My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Shoji is still trying to get through to Spinner during the hospital raid, but to no avail. A mutant general tries to cause more friction between them, but is stopped by Koji using the Anivoice Quirk.

After sending a flock of birds towards the general, Koji starts to grow extra spikes on his head. While he doesn't have a Mutant Quirk personally, he still retains non-human characteristics. There's reason to believe that his appearance came from other Mutant Quirk users within his family.

Either way, he looks a lot different in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Some readers believe he could be awakening his powers at this very moment. Based on historical precedent, this can only happen during very stressful times. Koji is definitely in crisis mode for this ongoing hospital raid.

Ron 🌧️ @MoonFangHeaven I did in fact read the MHA leaks and I did in fact cry for 34 mins seeing my boy Koda do his thing 🥹 I did in fact read the MHA leaks and I did in fact cry for 34 mins seeing my boy Koda do his thing 🥹 https://t.co/T2f0XmULUA

Koda might not be the most popular student in Class 1-A, but he does have a decent number of fans. Without a doubt, they are very happy to see him doing something meaningful in the story.

Polleria @PolleriaChan



#mha370 #MHAspoiler #kojikoda Koda shining was unexpected but very nice. He looks so badass here. Koda shining was unexpected but very nice. He looks so badass here.#mha370 #MHAspoiler #kojikoda https://t.co/wtseOgDPd9

While recent chapters have mostly focused on Spinner versus Shoji, it's nice to see Koda getting in on some of the action. My Hero Academia Chapter 371 could be a major turning point for him.

🎃Alex👻 @Alex20040618 Koda had a quirk awakening before Uraraka LMAOOO!!! Koda had a quirk awakening before Uraraka LMAOOO!!!

More than a few readers joked about Koda potentially getting powerful upgrades before other characters, such as Ochako Uraraka. Of course, that's because his fight is being focused on before Ochako's. It would be interesting to see where he could go with a better version of Anivoice.

toca🌬 @giyustanaccount



There’s no way the proposed solution to systemic discrimination is mass manipulation from the same heroes they’re rioting against.



Its also minimizing sentient beings into insects and creatures that should be controlled 🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA370

There's no way Spinner's group ain't winning this. Unless Koda will get an asspull Quirk awakening and his Quirk can now forcefully command the mutant type Quirks There's no way Spinner's group ain't winning this. Unless Koda will get an asspull Quirk awakening and his Quirk can now forcefully command the mutant type Quirks #MHASpoilers #MHA370There's no way Spinner's group ain't winning this. Unless Koda will get an asspull Quirk awakening and his Quirk can now forcefully command the mutant type Quirks https://t.co/AUCdLF10YU If Koda gets an awakening like this then Im dropping MHA.There’s no way the proposed solution to systemic discrimination is mass manipulation from the same heroes they’re rioting against.Its also minimizing sentient beings into insects and creatures that should be controlled twitter.com/JVA_FanBoy01/s… If Koda gets an awakening like this then Im dropping MHA. There’s no way the proposed solution to systemic discrimination is mass manipulation from the same heroes they’re rioting against.Its also minimizing sentient beings into insects and creatures that should be controlled twitter.com/JVA_FanBoy01/s…

With that said, if Koda truly does awaken his powers in My Hero Academia Chapter 371, some fans are hoping that won't be able to command Mutant Quirk users. It would send the message that Hero Society must control its citizens by robbing them of their free will.

Joseph Pega (Speaks the truth.) @Joey_Pega If Koda gets an awakening that’s ok.



Just DON’T allow him to control people with anthropomorphic traits. If Koda gets an awakening that’s ok.Just DON’T allow him to control people with anthropomorphic traits.

If anything, some readers wouldn't mind if Koda summoned more animals to combat the 15,000+ strong mutant army. Imagine entire city blocks overrun with several birds and insects. Koda could easily turn the tables on the villains near Central Hospital, with the obvious exception of Spinner.

[name redacted] @piebaldeer Koda getting a quirk awakening that would allow him to control heteromorphs: completely ass backwards. Would ruin the the subplot.



Koda getting a quirk awakening that allows him to summon every bird, rat and bug in the city, completely overwhelming the crowd: metal as hell Koda getting a quirk awakening that would allow him to control heteromorphs: completely ass backwards. Would ruin the the subplot. Koda getting a quirk awakening that allows him to summon every bird, rat and bug in the city, completely overwhelming the crowd: metal as hell

There have been mixed reactions to Koda's potential awakening in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Keep in mind that it hasn't been fully confirmed, so readers will just have to wait for the next development. They can only hope that Kohei Horikoshi gives this subplot some justice.

