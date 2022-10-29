My Hero Academia Chapter 371: Fans react to Koda’s potential awakening

Something interesting is definitely going on with Koji Koda in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. By the end of the chapter, the Class 1-A student had suddenly changed his physical appearance.
Many readers are speculating whether or not Koda had a Quirk awakening. Of course, it's entirely possible that he always looked this way, but somehow hid that from everybody to avoid discrimination.
My Hero Academia Chapter 371 continues with its mutant politics subplot as Mezo Shoji fights off Spinner and his mutant followers. While this was going on, Koda wasn't content to just standby and watch. Several people have reacted to his latest change in demeanor.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
My Hero Academia Chapter 371 readers can only react to a possible Quirk awakening for Koji Koda
Before going any further, some context needs to be provided for My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Shoji is still trying to get through to Spinner during the hospital raid, but to no avail. A mutant general tries to cause more friction between them, but is stopped by Koji using the Anivoice Quirk.
After sending a flock of birds towards the general, Koji starts to grow extra spikes on his head. While he doesn't have a Mutant Quirk personally, he still retains non-human characteristics. There's reason to believe that his appearance came from other Mutant Quirk users within his family.
Either way, he looks a lot different in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Some readers believe he could be awakening his powers at this very moment. Based on historical precedent, this can only happen during very stressful times. Koji is definitely in crisis mode for this ongoing hospital raid.
Here are some notable Twitter reactions
Koda might not be the most popular student in Class 1-A, but he does have a decent number of fans. Without a doubt, they are very happy to see him doing something meaningful in the story.
While recent chapters have mostly focused on Spinner versus Shoji, it's nice to see Koda getting in on some of the action. My Hero Academia Chapter 371 could be a major turning point for him.
More than a few readers joked about Koda potentially getting powerful upgrades before other characters, such as Ochako Uraraka. Of course, that's because his fight is being focused on before Ochako's. It would be interesting to see where he could go with a better version of Anivoice.
With that said, if Koda truly does awaken his powers in My Hero Academia Chapter 371, some fans are hoping that won't be able to command Mutant Quirk users. It would send the message that Hero Society must control its citizens by robbing them of their free will.
If anything, some readers wouldn't mind if Koda summoned more animals to combat the 15,000+ strong mutant army. Imagine entire city blocks overrun with several birds and insects. Koda could easily turn the tables on the villains near Central Hospital, with the obvious exception of Spinner.
There have been mixed reactions to Koda's potential awakening in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Keep in mind that it hasn't been fully confirmed, so readers will just have to wait for the next development. They can only hope that Kohei Horikoshi gives this subplot some justice.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.