My Hero Academia: Why Spinner was never suited to become the messiah of the Mutants, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 370 proved to fans that the inequalities Mutants face in the series cannot be accepted any longer. Those born with Mutant-type Quirks are tired of being treated as inferior for their looks. To change this, many Mutants joined the Paranormal Liberation Front in a desperate attempt to make their voices heard.

Sadly, many of the rioters have chosen Spinner as the symbol for their movement. This will only create issues for the cause in the future, as the reptile-like villain is probably the worst possible candidate for the title of the Messiah. Keep reading to learn more about why My Hero Academia’s Spinner is unfit to be the Mutant Movement’s symbol.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga series. It purely reflects the author’s opinion.

My Hero Academia’s Mutant will soon realize that Spinner does not care about their goals

Spinner dressed up as Stain in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

When Spinner was first introduced to the series, he was presented as a Stain fanboy. The young man believed that the Hero Society was corrupt and needed to be cleared of its impurities. This desire is what led him to join the League of Villains. Spinner wanted to create a world in which only true heroes were accepted as the saviors of the innocent.

As he spent more time with Shigaraki and AFO, his goals began shifting. The man began to see Hero Society as a stain on the world, one which should be eliminated permanently. Spinner became one of AFO and Shigaraki’s most loyal lackeys, willing to do anything as long as he could help his new leaders.

The mutants rioting (Image via Shueisha)

However, he never spoke out about the treatment Mutants were subjected to in the series. While he was an inspiration to many young Mutants, Spinner was not vocal about his support for the movement. He simply wanted to make sure that Shigaraki’s goals were met. Sadly, this did not discourage Mutants from seeing the reptile-looking villain as their savior.

In the recently released My Hero Academia chapter 370, Spinner went from being a symbol of hope to Mutants to the leader of the movement. Mutants are willing to risk their lives if they believe doing so will aid Spinner. Unfortunately, for them, Spinner is more preoccupied with causing destruction and saving Kurogiri than protesting for Mutants rights.

AFO imbued the lizardman with many powerful Quirks, which are slowly turning his brain into mush. The rioters will notice that Spinner is not on their side when the rampaging monster begins attacking them as well. Only then will they realize that Spinner was never the best candidate to lead their movement.

Difference of ideals

Spinner will always be loyal to Shigaraki (Image via Shueisha)

Like most Mutants in My Hero Academia, Spinner suffered bullying, assault, and isolation as a youngster due to his looks. Most people in his small hometown feared him, going as far as to throw rocks at the young boy to keep him at bay. Once he abandoned his home, Spinner joined the League of Villains, looking for a group of friends who could help him change the Hero Society.

The young man saw the league as a chance to be around people who would accept him for who he truly was. Neither Shigaraki nor any other member made him feel like he did not belong due to his reptile-like appearance. This caused Spinner to become a loyal follower of the League’s ideals, a loyalty that has not faltered to this point in the manga.

The rioters are out of control (Image via Shueisha)

While Spinner does indeed wish for the Hero Society to change, he wants it to morph into Shigaraki’s dream reality. He wants a world where Shigaraki and AFO rule over everyone, getting rid of the Heroes who have maintained the status quo for so long. Spinner is not interested in fighting for Mutants Rights.

The rioters, who are aiding the Paranormal Liberation Front in their attempt to save Kurogiri, believe Spinner is fighting for a better world for them. They were misled by the PLF general, who presented Spinner as the savior of their kind. They will soon realize that the lizardman is not what they believed, which could make them reconsider their actions.

A pair of saviors

bloody devil @historyyy2 #MHA371 #mhaspoilers

this panel is amazing omg glad to finally see more Koda this panel is amazing omgglad to finally see more Koda #MHA371 #mhaspoilers this panel is amazing omg 😩❤ glad to finally see more Koda https://t.co/eX5aLG5Xml

Spinner may not be the person to lead the Mutant revolution, but My Hero Academia chapter 370 did present two young Heroes who could. Shoji and Koda, despite being Mutants who have also suffered discrimination, are still fighting for what they believe is right. The latter may not be as aware of the pain Mutants suffered as he was raised in the city.

Shoji, on the other hand, has suffered greatly at the hands of intolerant people. The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 371 revealed that the boy was beaten repeatedly as a child. Still, unlike Spinner, Shoji took the pain that was inflicted on him and used it as fuel to become a Hero. The young Mutant wants to prove that even someone who looks like him can make a difference.

Shoji could become a symbol soon (Image via Shueisha)

Shoji is more than aware that the Hero Society needs to change. This was proven by the fact that he asked the rioters if they had a plan to save the civilians inside the hospital. Shoji was ready to support their movement for change, as long as they were aware that innocent people should not be harmed.

When the rioters told him they did not have a plan, Shoji became furious. The young Hero knows that society will not change by killing innocents. Many rioters are slowly becoming aware that what they are doing is wrong. In the end, Shoji and Koda could become the new faces of the Mutants Rights Movement, leading the rioters to a better future without having to resort to violence.

Final thoughts

Koda and Shoji in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Without a doubt, the treatment Mutants have been subjected to in My Hero Academia has to change. They have been ostracized, persecuted, and even assaulted for factors outside of their control. Lamentably, Spinner is not the one who will create a better future for them.

They need someone ready to fight for them without resorting to violence against innocent civilians. The role fits Shoji and Koda perfectly, which is why they could become the next face of the Mutant movement in the future.

Poll : 0 votes