My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4: Hawks finds out Dabi’s identity, Shigaraki awakens

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 focused on the heroes’ ambush of Gunga Villa and ended on a tragic note with Twice meeting his end.

The previews revealed that an enraged Dabi fights Hawks for killing Twice, and that the episode will shift its focus back to the operation at Jaku General Hospital again. Here, Mirko was last seen taking on four High-End Nomus by herself.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 summary and highlights

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 began with Tokoyami discussing the various ways Hawks’ Quirk, Fierce Wings, could function. Their versatility made Hawks adept in attack, defense and rescue as well as gathering intel. Hawks mentioned that his only weakness was fire, so he would try to defeat the enemy before they could use fire against him.

Season 6 episode 4, titled Inheritance, showed Dabi repeatedly burning Hawks, while asking how he could still call himself a hero after killing Twice. Hawks lay on the floor with burning wings, defenseless, and asked a grinning Dabi if that was the face of someone who had lost a friend. Dabi stated that his tear glands had burned up and he couldn’t cry, adding that Twice could have made his dream come true.

Hero-Killer Stain (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Hawks confessed that unlike the other League members, he couldn’t find anything on Shigaraki or Dabi. He wondered how Dabi knew his real name, one he had discarded at a young age while being trained by a special program to become a hero. The flashback revealed that Hawks had admired Endeavor after being rescued by the hero, and wished to become a hero like him.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 showed Hawks asking Dabi who he was. Dabi’s words were muted, but the shock and realization on Hawks’ face made it clear that it was someone he had known in the past.

Dabi then stated that out of everyone, Hawks should have been cautious of him. He revealed that his dream was to carry out Hero-Killer Stain’s will, since he believed that no real heroes exist in the world.

Team Endeavor fights the High Ends

Endeavor punches a High-End Nomu (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 shifted its focus back to the operation at Jaku General hospital, where Mirko fought three High-End Nomus at once. Meanwhile, Team Endeavor tried to deal with one of them blocking the entrance to Garaki’s lab.

Crust informed them that the Nomu was regenerating too fast, but Shota Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, arrived and erased its Quirks, allowing Endeavor to use Jetfire and gain entry into the lab. Endeavor stopped the Nomu chasing Mirko by punching it down. He noticed how hardy the new Nomus were, and Aizawa told him to kill it before it could regenerate.

The other High-Ends began attacking the heroes as well, puzzled over why they couldn't use their abilities. The Nomus soon realized that Aizawa was erasing their Quirks, and their advanced intelligence enabled them to figure out how his Quirk works. They began speeding up, trying to move out of Aizawa’s range of vision.

Mirko finds Shigaraki’s capsule

Mirko realized that the High-Ends were adapting to her movements, injuring her repeatedly. Although she found it interesting, she decided to escape and go after the real targets of their mission - Kyudai Garaki and Tomura Shigaraki. One of the High-Ends tried to follow her, but was stopped by the narrow tunnel ahead.

Mriko found the sleeping Shigaraki in a fluid-filled capsule and immediately launched herself towards it in an attempt to destroy the machine. One of the High-Ends transformed its arm into a rope-like appendage and attacked her by extending it all the way through the tunnel, before being stopped by Endeavor.

Mirko persevered, landing a heavy kick on the glass and cracked the capsule. Before she could land another kick, however, the Nomu used the sharp ends of its rope-arms and drove them into Mirko’s arm and leg, yanking her back.

Garaki reveals All For One’s secret

Mirko crashed against Endeavor, who cauterized her wound before she warned the other heroes to stop Garaki before he could use it to awaken Shigaraki. Aizawa analyzed the situation, realizing that he was needed there to neutralize three Nomus and told Present Mic and X-Less to go on ahead.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 showed Garaki in the process of waking Shigaraki up when Present Mic used his Quirk to smash all the glass capsules around, and punched Garaki down. X-Less noted that Shigaraki’s heart had stopped and Garakai admitted that he had sent Shigaraki into a state of temporary death.

Present Mic began carrying him back to stop the Nomus, leaving Shigaraki in the care of X-Less. Garaki began telling Present Mic that scientists had dismissed his Paranormal Quirk Singularity theory seventy years ago, to bring back peace to society. Present Mic realized that Garaki was around 120 years old and had continued to live on with the help of his Quirk, Lifeforce.

The doctor confessed that he had given his Quirk to All For One, only keeping a copy of it within himself. Recognizing Present Mic as Kurogiri’s friend, he revealed that they had originally been after Aizawa for his Erasure Quirk.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 showed Garaki confirming what everyone had feared all along - that All For One had given his Quirks over to his successor, Tomura Shigaraki, only keeping a copy of the Quirk for himself.

Shigaraki awakens

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 ends with a glimpse into the comatose Shigaraki’s mindspace. Against the backdrop of a destroyed city and floating debris, Shigaraki saw moments from his childhood.

He saw his sister apologizing for getting him into trouble, and his mother lovingly applying ointment on him. He turned into a child version of himself as he told them it didn’t matter anymore.

When his father appeared, screaming and demanding to know if he had gone into his study, Shigaraki used Decay on the apparition. All For One called him by his new name, offering him all his power.

Apparitions of his family and even Nana Shimura tried to stop them, but his Quirk caused them to crumble to dust. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 ended with Shigaraki asking his family to stop denying his worth, before waking up with a gasp.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 preview

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 preview shows reinforcements arriving as Aizawa continues to seal off the Nomus’ quirks. Gran Torino, Ryukyu and Endeavor will slowly turn the battle to their advantage, but none of them know that Shigaraki has woken up.

The preview refers to Shigaraki as the “Symbol of Evil,” clad in Pro Hero X-Less' cape. Shigaraki uses a device to wake up Gigantomachia, asleep in the Gunga Villa basement. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 has been revealed to be The Thrill of Destruction.

