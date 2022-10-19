My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 will be broadcast on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and yTV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Season 6, episode 3 ended on a heartbreaking note, but the previews for episode 4 suggest that the battles have just begun. Several major characters of the series are yet to enter the tussle between the heroes and the villains, and the upcoming episode will likely show the fight intensifying.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4

Global release date and time, and where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 4, will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022, but the episode timings will vary globally depending on the difference in time zones. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

- 2:30 AM (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

- 3:30 AM (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

- 04:30 AM (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

- 5:30 AM (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

- 10:30 AM (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

- 11:30 AM (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 4, will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll, with Hulu and Funimation airing it in the US and Canada. Netflix will also broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 preview suggests that following Bubaigawara Jin’s death, an enraged Dabi will engage in combat against Hawks. Dabi’s use of Hawks’ real name has sparked suspicions among anime-only fans that there exists some connection between them. This might be the key to unveiling Dabi’s past and the rampant theory that Dabi is the eldest son of the Todoroki family, who has long since been presumed dead.

The previews also reveal that the upcoming episode will shift its focus back to the battle at Jaku General hospital. Doctor Garaki activated several High-End nomus to fend the heroes off while attempting to escape with Tomura Shigaraki, who is still undergoing some form of transformation. Season 6, episode 4, will show both Endeavor and Mirko in action, but a significant amount of focus will be on Shota Aizawa, also known by his hero name, Eraserhead.

A brief recap of season 6 episode 3

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 focused exclusively on the heroes’ ambush of Gunga Villa, the current base of operations for the Paranormal Liberation Front. It began with Kaminari using his quirk to create an opening while the Pro-Heroes immobilized the villains on the frontlines.

The episode showed Edgeshot, Midnight, and Kamui Woods in action and then moved on to Fatgum, Amajiki, and Tokoyami’s venture into sealing off the hidden escape route connected to the basement of the villa. Tokyami’s Dark Shadow clashed against Re-Destro, but the screws holding Re-Destro’s ankle together could not withstand the force of Dark Shadow’s strongest attack, “Ragnarok.”

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 then shifted its focus to the confrontation between Twice and Hawks. Twice, or Jin Bubaigawara, was shattered by the hero’s betrayal, realizing that this was the second time his tendency to trust people had led his friends into grave danger. He tried retaliating against Hawks but failed since the hero had already figured out how to deal with his Duplication quirk.

Dabi entered the room at a critical moment, giving Bubaigawara a chance to escape and save his friends. However, Hawks used Dabi’s blue flames as a distraction, intercepting Bubaigawara.

Hawks’ attack fell short when Dabi called him by his real name, allowing the masked villain to escape and send out a single clone before Hawks struck him down. The clone saved Himiko Toga and Mr. Compress from being captured and melted away while apologizing to them for putting them in danger.

