My Hero Academia chapter 370: Spinner may not be the secret weapon for AFO

Pro Heroes have every reason to fear Spinner and his massive army of Mutant Quirk users, as they have the advantage of numbers compared to the Pro heroes, who are preoccupied with other matters, leaving Present Mic and a few Class 1-A students to deal with Spinner.

Most of the mutant army looks up to Spinner as their savior. Unless something changes, these highly motivated villains could easily take over the Central Hospital after My Hero Academia chapter 370. With that said, AFO may only be using Spinner to get what he wants.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia chapter 370 makes it clear that Spinner is a means to an end

Kurogiri is the real secret weapon for AFO

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Next there's some context on what's happening. AFO assumed that Kurogiri would be at the Central Hospital and sent Spinner, some of the remnants of the PLA and several civilians who follow them to attack the place. There are about 15,000 people there, most of them mutants #MHA370 Next there's some context on what's happening. AFO assumed that Kurogiri would be at the Central Hospital and sent Spinner, some of the remnants of the PLA and several civilians who follow them to attack the place. There are about 15,000 people there, most of them mutants #MHA370

The mutant army has every reason to despise humanity, but their sense of justice has now turned into vengeance. Mezo Shoji outright questions their motives in My Hero Academia chapter 370. Attacking a hospital won't repair the relations between humans and mutants.

Of course, AFO doesn't care about that since he only looks after himself. What he really wants is Kurogiri and his Warp Gate Quirk. Kurogiri is presumably stationed at the Central Hospital right now, and Spinner's main goal is to release him so AFO can use his teleportation powers.

Whatever happens after My Hero Academia chapter 370, the heroes cannot let Kurogiri fall into the villain's hands. For instance, someone could teleport into the same room as Neito Monoma, who's currently using the Erasure Quirk to disable AFO/Shigaraki's powers.

Spinner is yet another disposable tool

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1 #mhaspoilers Afo should've gave spinner a new weapon, cause he got spinner out here making his old mash up sword look like a toothpick lmao. #MHA370 Afo should've gave spinner a new weapon, cause he got spinner out here making his old mash up sword look like a toothpick lmao. #MHA370 #mhaspoilers https://t.co/T3jn5Gndcx

AFO is a sadistic monster who only serves his own needs. Long before the events of My Hero Academia chapter 370, he always acted selfishly towards even his allies. During the Paranormal Liberation War, he wanted to fuse with Tomura Shigaraki, despite the latter's objections.

Spinner will likely serve the same role here, and it's fairly obvious he is an expendable pawn to AFO. Even with his new Gigantomachia Quirk, Spinner won't be useful against someone like Izuku Midoriya. What AFO wants is a way to get to Kurogiri faster.

AFO has no reason to worry about the mutant class' struggles. He likely only needs the army to run down the hospital and retrieve his grand prize. Like many others before him, Spinner is just a means to an end for AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 370.

The sad part is that Spinner can't think for himself

Rukasu @RukasuMHA But Spinner doesn't even understand what they are talking about, all that goes through his head are key words like "All For One" and "Power". He then prepares to attack two cops, but Shouji appears and attacks him with an Octo Brawl #MHA370 But Spinner doesn't even understand what they are talking about, all that goes through his head are key words like "All For One" and "Power". He then prepares to attack two cops, but Shouji appears and attacks him with an Octo Brawl #MHA370

By the events of the recent chapter, it's clear that Spinner is no longer capable of rational thought. The mutant army is chanting his name, but he doesn't understand any of it.

He can only think of words like "power" and "All For One," so he clearly underwent brainwashing of some kind. AFO would definitely stoop to a new low since it's perfectly within his character to do so.

Unfortunately for Spinner, he is simply a key to a lock. He won't change the tide of the final war by himself, but he can by letting Kurogiri go. AFO needs his secret weapon if he wants to stand a chance against Midoriya in the final battle.

